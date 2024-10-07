The Sixth Form Partnership announces open evenings for prospective students
Prospective students and their families are invited to explore the innovative educational opportunities offered by The Sixth Form Partnership on the following dates:
- Maltby Academy: Tuesday, 12th November 2024 (5pm – 7.30pm)
- Sir Thomas Wharton Academy: Thursday, 14th November 2024 (5pm – 7.30pm)
These open evenings provide an excellent opportunity for students to experience firsthand the unique and personalised learning environment that defines The Sixth Form Partnership.
Dale Jackson, Executive Director of Secondary Education at Maltby Learning Trust, said: "We're excited to welcome prospective students to our campuses. These open evenings reflect our commitment to providing the highest quality post-16 education. Visitors will see how we've created an environment where every student can thrive and achieve their best."
The open evenings will showcase key features of The Sixth Form Partnership. Visitors will learn about the wide range of courses and qualifications, catering to diverse career aspirations, and provide expert guidance on future pathways, including university applications, apprenticeships, and employment opportunities.
They’ll discover small class sizes led by specialist sixth-form teachers, dedicated to student success and find out about the life skills lessons that support overall student development and the comprehensive 16-19 study programme aligned with government guidelines.
The Sixth Form Partnership provides a number of scholarship opportunities for students with courses including performing arts, football and eSports.
The Football Academy Football Scholarship Programme is a unique opportunity for talented16–19-year-old footballers, to secure a pathway into semi-professional football, whilst studying at a highly successful sixth form. The scholarship is an elite football development programme and ensures students access to a first-class football experience, creating positive life-long memories and furthering their educational qualifications.
The Performing Arts Scholarship aims to deliver opportunities and development to aspiring artists, performers, choreographers, writers, producers and technical operatives.
On the eSports, enterprise scholarship students will have access to a first-class eSports experience via a high-quality classroom-based provision alongside training and guidance from industry professionals.
Brad Dobson, Director of Sixth Form at Sir Thomas Wharton Academy, explained: “We are proud to offer this range of scholarships which will provide students with an amazing experience, in addition to studying a range of qualifications.”
Dani Curtis, Director of Sixth Form at Maltby Academy, said: “We want to create a platform for students to achieve excellence, with the aim of developing all-round skills. Our scholarships provide the opportunity for students with a passion for those areas to excel. We are excited to be offering these hands-on courses, which will give students an excellent grounding.”
The Sixth Form Partnership invites all Year 11 students and their parents or guardians to attend these open evenings and be part of this exciting educational journey.
For further information about The Sixth Form Partnership and the upcoming open evenings, visit www.thesixthformpartnership.com
