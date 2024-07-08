The Empress Building & Ballroom: A glorious revival with a modern twist
Known for its breath taking high ceilings and capacity to seat over 300 guests, the ballroom's restored ornate decor is a visual feast that continues to attract full-capacity crowds.
On July 5, 2024, the Fabulous Soul Sensations delivered a sell-out performance that had attendees dancing all night long. Led by world-renowned singer and songwriter Cris Quammie, the band performed timeless classics from the Four Tops, Drifters, and Temptations, including hits like "Stand By Me" and "My Girl." The historic ballroom stage, now equipped with the latest technology in sound and lighting, provided the perfect backdrop for this unforgettable concert, with guests enjoying the fully restored vintage sprung dance floor reminiscent of the ballroom's heyday.
Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building &Ballroom, shared her excitement about the venue's resurgence: "It's truly heart-warming to see the Empress Building come alive again with such vibrant energy. Our goal has always been to honour the rich history of this space while incorporating modern amenities to enhance the guest experience. Nights like these, where the community comes together to enjoy incredible music and dance, make all our efforts worthwhile."
The Empress Building is not just a concert venue; it also hosts large weddings and private parties. Full information packs for booking these memorable events can be downloaded from the venue's website.
Looking ahead, the Empress Building has an exciting line-up of events for July and August, including:
- A Guns N' Roses and Poison Double-Header Tribute Concert.
- Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons Hits Tour.
- Northern Soul Night.
- Duran Duran Tribute Concert.
- Bank Holiday Sunday All-Day Long Daytime Clubbing Disco For The Over-30s.
- Taylor Swift Enchanting Children's Party.
Jason Mace, owner of the Empress Building, expressed his vision for the future: "The Empress Building has always been a beacon of entertainment and community spirit in Mexborough, Doncaster. Our recent refurbishments aim to preserve its historical charm while offering state-of-the-art facilities. We're thrilled to see such a positive response from the community and look forward to hosting a variety of events that cater to all ages and interests."
For more information about upcoming events and to download booking information packs, visit the Empress Building website.
