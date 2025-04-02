Ten Doncaster pupils named amongst cast of balletLORENT's Snow White

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The youngest of the children who will be performing at CAST is just six years old

Ten children from a Doncaster primary school are set to join the professional cast of an enchanting production of classic fairytale Snow White

The Years 2, 3 and 4 pupils from Bentley New Village Primary School will take to the stage at CAST on Friday May 30 and Saturday May 31. They will perform alongside balletLORENT's own dancers, getting a real taste for the world of performing arts.

The pupils were selected for their enthusiasm and spirit following a workshop for 99 of them was led by balletLORENT dancers Debbi Purtill and John Kendall at the Asquith Road school. All the young performers are aged between six and nine and they will appear in two different scenes.

The Doncaster show is part of a national tour of the Brothers Grimm favourite, however the pupils will not be leaving their studies behind to go on the road. balletLORENT will find a new ‘young cast’ in every location.

With narration by award-winning actor Lindsay Duncan – recently seen on screen in Apple TV’s The Morning Show - and music by Dr Who composer Murray Gold, the children will be part of an impressive line-up of talent.

They will appear in two versions of the show, one which is suitable for ages 5+ and a second version called Snow White: The Sacrifice which is aimed at an adult audience.

Steve Stallard, class teacher, Bentley New Village Primary School, said: "balletLORENT's session in school was really engaging and I was particularly surprised by how much the boys got out of it. I really hadn't expected them to be so into it.

"When they heard the word 'ballet', many thought it wasn't for them, but by the end they were loving it."

Headteacher Vicky Simmons, said: "We are delighted to celebrate our recent partnership with balletLORENT. Our pupils have been given a fantastic opportunity to experience live performances and participate in engaging workshops led by the balletLORENT team.

"The workshops were extremely well-run, allowing our children to explore the arts in a hands-on and interactive way. We are grateful to balletLORENT for providing our pupils with this enriching experience, and providing our children with life long memories."

Aaron, Ganiyat and Sofia, all aged 7, are three of the children who will appear in Snow White with balletLORENT at CAST.

Sofia, who enjoys playing for a local football club, said she wasn't sure at first about doing ballet as it wasn't really her thing, but she was then excited to be asked to move in lots of different ways. "I'm a bit scared as there will be lots of people watching," she said, "but am also looking forward to it."

Keen dancer Ganiyat said the workshop gave her a good workout. "I think they chose me because I did good," she said, "and I'm excited to perform at CAST".

Meanwhile Aaron is feeling 'joyful and happy' to be part of the show. "I enjoyed pretending to be lots of different animals and plants in the workshop," he said. "I think I was chosen to be in the show because I was good at being an animal."

James MacGillivray, education & projects manager, balletLORENT said: "For many children, taking part in a professional stage production is a unique and transformative experience. It not only builds their confidence and creativity but also enhances their ability to collaborate, communicate, and express themselves in new ways.

"Schools benefit immensely too from our young cast initiative, as these workshops enrich their arts provision and inspire both students and teachers alike."

Suitable for ages 5+, balletLORENT’s dance theatre version of Snow White retains all the classic elements of the original Brothers Grimm tale, which has been familiar to story lovers for over two centuries. The show is a significant reworking of balletLORENT's 2015/16 Snow White, which delighted audiences around the country and received glowing reviews.

Snow White: The Sacrifice is a new production, which premiered in Newcastle in 2024. Created for audiences aged 16+, it turns the fairy tale on its head, exploring the tortured inner world of Snow White's mother, the Wicked Queen. It is the story of a woman’s dread of aging and her battle against obscurity.

Directed by balletLORENT founder Liv Lorent, the Bentley pupils will join a professional cast featuring performers of all ages. Sixty-one year old balletLORENT regular Caroline Reece plays the Queen whilst her King, Geoff Hopson, 54, came out of dance retirement especially for the production.

balletLORENT's Snow White and Snow White: The Sacrifice

Friday 30 and Saturday 31 May 2025

CAST, Waterdale, Doncaster DN1 3BU

T: 01302 303959

Tickets: from £14