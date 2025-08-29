Tanfield brothers back campaign to tackle Yorkshire cancer inequality

Yorkshire Cancer Inequality Professional cyclists Charlie and Harry Tanfield are set to support a campaign that asks the government to allocate Yorkshire its fair share of national cancer funding.

As part of a campaign spearheaded by Yorkshire Cancer Research, the brothers will cycle hundreds of white roses to Westminster in a bid to ensure Yorkshire is properly considered as part of the government’s upcoming cancer plan.

The brothers, who lost their mum following an operation to remove a cancerous tumour in 2019, are taking on the two-day challenge to support the fight to improve cancer outcomes in Yorkshire.

The 400km route will begin at the Yorkshire Cancer Research HQ at Hornbeam Park, Harrogate, on the 8th September, and stop off at the Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre in Sheffield, a key cancer research location. After an overnight stop near Northampton, the Tanfields are expected to arrive at Westminster around lunchtime the following day.

Harry Tanfield

Harry Tanfield, said: “We’re proud to support Yorkshire Cancer Research again, especially for a cause so close to our hearts. Cycling these white roses to Westminster is our way of standing up for Yorkshire and making sure the region gets the support it urgently needs.

“It’s an honour to be asked to represent the people of Yorkshire in this way and we will be training hard to ensure we don’t let our county down.”

The white roses will be a mix of paper flowers crafted by Whitby-based artist Sophie Longhurst and handmade flowers contributed by the charity’s volunteers.

Sophie, said: “Having recently lost two friends to cancer, I have seen first hand the devastating impact it can have, and I understand how important research is in the fight against the disease. Playing a part in this campaign feels very special to me both as an artist, and as someone deeply rooted in Yorkshire. Handcrafting each rose is my way of honouring those affected by cancer and showing my support for the county and its people.”

Charlie Tanfield

The campaign has informal support from Yorkshire MPs including Tom Gordon, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough. It follows the publication of Yorkshire Cancer Research’s White Rose Cancer Report, which highlights the scale of cancer inequality across the region. Someone in Yorkshire is diagnosed with cancer every 17 minutes, and the county continues to face significantly higher cancer incidence and mortality rates compared to the national average.

Despite making up 8% of the UK population, Yorkshire receives less than 5% of national cancer research funding. The charity is calling for the Government’s upcoming cancer plan to address this imbalance through a long-term, properly funded national strategy.

Nikki Brady, PR Manager at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “We are so grateful to Charlie and Harry for lending their support once again. This campaign is about making sure Yorkshire’s voice is heard in Westminster.

“The Tanfield brothers are taking on an enormous challenge, cycling all of our white roses from Harrogate to Westminster in just two days, and they are doing it for a cause that affects so many families – including their own. We need a cancer plan that delivers for Yorkshire, and we’re calling on the public to help us make that happen.”

Members of the public can sign up to support the campaign and send a virtual white rose to their MP via the Yorkshire Cancer Research website.

The White Rose Cancer Report sets out four policy recommendations for the Government:

Prevent more cancers by expanding access to NHS stop smoking support.

Diagnose cancer sooner through properly funded and innovative screening programmes.

Improve survival rates by offering research-backed exercise treatment to everyone after diagnosis.

Deliver a fair share of cancer research funding to Yorkshire.

To find out more and get involved in the campaign, visit: www.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/campaigning/send-a-white-rose