Talk To Media Introduces New Social Media Executive

The team at Talk To Media proudly welcomed a new Social Media Executive, Sara Jackson, to the Digital Marketing team this month.

Bringing fresh ideas, forward-thinking social media concepts and over 4 years of digital marketing experience, Sara will work closely with all members of the Talk To Media team to transform how the business delivers Social Media services.

With a wide range of experience in various social media platforms and a First Class Honors degree in Film & Television Studies, Sara has already been making moves within the business, showcasing her ability to take concepts to the next level to maximise opportunities and brand reach. Sara has said she is thrilled to be working within Talk To Media and can't wait to help existing and new clients transform their social media marketing.

Celebrating the arrival of the agency's newest team member, Business Development Director, Tracey Gregory said has said 'Sara has already displayed her skills and brought fresh ideas to clients to evolve their online social presence - we can't wait to see what she brings to the team in future campaigns and projects'.