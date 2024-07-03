Take a walk on the wild side as new partnership roars into Lakeside Village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping has teamed up with Yorkshire Wildlife Park to bring a series of animal themed activities to the centre throughout the summer.

Wildlife Discovery at Lakeside Village will see activities taking place through the school holidays with crafts, workshops and story time focusing on a different animal theme each week.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Yorkshire Wildlife Park in 2024. As part of our partnership, we’ve installed an animal trail around the centre.

“Customers will be invited to find the big six animals – Rhino, Zebra, Tiger, Lion, Giraffe and Polar Bear and the Village Green at the centre has been revamped with animal themed seating, perfect for social media snaps.

Cheryl Williams and Abby Chandler at Yorkshire WIldlife Park

“Our Cheeky Monkey Crazy Golf is also back for the summer, and we look forward to seeing families enjoying their time together at the centre.

“Our free summer cinema will return each Thursday in August with films being shown at 2pm and 5pm – each film will be animal themed – watch this space for more information.

“We know that our customers enjoy our free family fun activities, and it is wonderful to be working with a popular local visitor attraction to raise awareness of their conservation efforts as part of this partnership.”

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is a walk-through animal adventure, based in Auckley, Doncaster, with conservation at its heart.

The activities will begin on July 22 when the centre will have its own Polar Bear themed week and July 27 will see the return of Man Beast Yorkshire’s Strongest Man and Strongest Woman to Lakeside Village. On Sunday 28 there will be Polar Bear workshops, story time and crafts.

Cheryl Williams, Director of Yorkshire Wildlife Park, said: “We’re really excited to be working with Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping this year.

“They have lots of free family fun animal themed activities planned throughout the summer holidays.

“The activities will focus on some of our wonderful animals and there will be competitions with opportunities to win prizes at the Wildlife Park and we hope to raise funds for our WildLife Foundation too.

“It is always great to work together to promote some of the fantastic events and places in the City of Doncaster.”