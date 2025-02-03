Success for Lindrick Players and their production of 'Beauty and the Beast'

With kind permission from Lazy Bee Scripts, Lindrick Players recently performed Dawn Cairns' adaptation of the fairy tale 'Beauty and the Beast,' directed by Samantha Caudwell.

Local amateur dramatics society, Lindrick Players, recently concluded a highly successful run of 'Beauty and the Beast' at the Carlton in Lindrick Civic Centre, delivering five spectacular performances to audiences larger than ever before.

With a sold-out matinee and crowds that included local theatregoers as well as those who had travelled from afar, the show was filled with laughter, joy, and unforgettable moments. It was a magical experience for all involved, leaving everyone in awe of this magnificent production.

Words from Lindrick Players (as posted on Facebook): “As the final curtains close and the sets are dismantled, we find ourselves basking in the magic that was the breathtaking journey of our production of 'Beauty and the Beast.'

Lindrick Players cast and crew from 'Beauty and the Beast'

Our heartfelt thanks go out to the remarkable cast and crew of the Lindrick Players. We are not a professional theatre company, yet our extraordinary Director and team are driven by much passion, enthusiasm, and dedication.

The cast’s commitment shone through in mastering the lines of the script, nailing those flamboyant dance routines, and bringing characters to life with such spirited energy! Lindrick Players relies purely on volunteers, and the very same cast you saw on stage every night also spent their time painting sets, sewing costumes, designing programmes, collecting raffle prizes, and much more! Each volunteer played an integral part in this delightful production, and we are extremely grateful for everyone’s contribution.

We’d like to extend a special thank you to our exceptional technical team and stage crew for their invaluable contributions. Their expertise in sound, lighting, set changes, and prop management were the invisible stitches that held our performance together. Without their hard work, our enchanted world on stage wouldn't have come to life so vividly.

To our cherished audience, we extend our sincerest gratitude for your unwavering support and presence throughout this run of shows. Your joyous reactions, infectious laughter, and beaming smiles were the fuel that powered our performances. Your presence made our production feel like a friendly, vibrant community, and for that, we are truly grateful.

We genuinely hope you found as much joy in watching 'Beauty and the Beast' as we did in bringing it to life. Thank you for being an essential part of the Lindrick Players family and supporting our theatrical endeavours. With hopeful hearts and eager spirits, we can't wait to share more magical productions with you in the future.”

It’s clear to see that Lindrick Players is more than just an amateur dramatics society - it’s a family, united by their love for theatre and dedication to bringing magic to the stage, despite not being a professional group. Their gratitude for the cast, crew, volunteers, and audience really highlights the collaborative nature of theatre and the important role each person plays in creating something special.

It’s also so wonderful that the audience’s energy was recognised, as it truly becomes a shared experience when both performers and the crowd are so invested in each other. It sounds like this production of 'Beauty and The Beast' was something truly magical for everyone involved!

Did you enjoy this pantomime? Want to see more? The next Lindrick Players production will take place at the Carlton in Lindrick Civic Centre in May 2025. Follow 'Lindrick Players' on Facebook for further details: https://www.facebook.com/lindrickplayers