Students set to bring festive cheer to young and old this Christmas
The group will be hosting their free annual Breakfast with Santa event on December 19 between 9.15am and 10.45am. This event is for families with children under the age of five and will include a visit from Santa, games, snacks and a small gift. Anyone wishing to attend will need to book a place online.
Later that day will be a Tea Party for older people, which is making a welcome return to the Academy in 2024.
Mr Woodhouse, Assistant Principal at Sir Thomas Wharton Academy said: “We are looking forward to welcoming lots of community members for these two special events.
“It will be great to see families with young children enjoying a Christmas visit to the Academy to see Santa.
“We are thrilled to be hosting a tea party later that day for the older members of our community and inviting them to the academy to enjoy cake, company and Christmas fun.
“It is important that our students take part in planning and hosting events for the local community, and we know that they will learn a lot and get a huge amount of enjoyment from seeing the difference that these kind of events make to attendees.”
To book on the Breakfast with Santa please fill out this form: https://tinyurl.com/yhvab7nb
To book for the Tea Party please fill out this form: https://tinyurl.com/2epnjhns
