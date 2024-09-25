Stop the Bleed Courses
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Local Safety Training Company Handle Safety Solutions Ltd to run Stop the Bleed Courses in Doncaster
My name is Phil Dillon and I run a Local Safety Training Company called Handle Safety Solutions Ltd.
My aim is to run a bunch of Open Stop the Bleed Courses Locally in an effort to Combat Knive Crime Consequences.
On the course Learners will see Video of Real Incidents and Learn how to Use Tourniquets and Haemostatic Dressings.
Cost will be £70 per person.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.