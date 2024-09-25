Stop the Bleed Courses

By Phil Dillon
Contributor
Published 25th Sep 2024, 15:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Local Safety Training Company Handle Safety Solutions Ltd to run Stop the Bleed Courses in Doncaster

My name is Phil Dillon and I run a Local Safety Training Company called Handle Safety Solutions Ltd.

My aim is to run a bunch of Open Stop the Bleed Courses Locally in an effort to Combat Knive Crime Consequences.

On the course Learners will see Video of Real Incidents and Learn how to Use Tourniquets and Haemostatic Dressings.

Cost will be £70 per person.

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.