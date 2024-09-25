Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local Safety Training Company Handle Safety Solutions Ltd to run Stop the Bleed Courses in Doncaster

My name is Phil Dillon and I run a Local Safety Training Company called Handle Safety Solutions Ltd.

My aim is to run a bunch of Open Stop the Bleed Courses Locally in an effort to Combat Knive Crime Consequences.

On the course Learners will see Video of Real Incidents and Learn how to Use Tourniquets and Haemostatic Dressings.

Cost will be £70 per person.