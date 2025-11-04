Stay safe this Bonfire Night and enjoy the celebrations responsibly

Sparklers

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) is reminding local people to stay safe and look after themselves and others as Bonfire Night celebrations on Wednesday (5 November) and across the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fireworks, sparklers and bonfires can be great fun for families and friends, but they also carry risks. Every year, hospitals across the country treat people with burns, eye damage and other injuries that could have been avoided with a little extra care.

Dr Nick Mallaband, Acting Executive Medical Director at DBTH, said: “We want everyone who are celebrating the occasion to enjoy Bonfire Night - but please make sure you do so safely. Every year we see people who have suffered burns and other injuries that could easily have been prevented with a little extra care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you do need medical attention for something minor, such as a small burn, our Minor Injuries Unit at Montagu Hospital in Mexborough can help. For more serious injuries, call 999 or go straight to your nearest Emergency Department.

“Please choose the right service for your needs - NHS 111 online or by phone can guide you to the best place for help. Above all, stay safe and don’t let a trip to hospital ruin your night.”

The Minor Injuries Unit at Montagu Hospital is open seven days a week from 9am to 9pm, with the last admission at 8pm. It is run by experienced health professionals and can help with a wide range of non-life-threatening problems such as sprains, strains, simple fractures, wound infections, minor burns and scalds, cuts, grazes, and minor eye injuries.

The service is based at Montagu Hospital, Adwick Road, Mexborough (S64 0AZ) and patients can walk in without an appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To stay safe, always read and follow the instructions on fireworks and only buy those that are CE marked. Keep a bucket of water or sand nearby, never go back to a lit firework, and always supervise children with sparklers - once they’ve gone out, place them in water to cool.

If you’re lighting a bonfire, keep it well away from buildings, fences and trees. Never use petrol or other flammable liquids, and check that no animals are hiding in the woodpile before lighting it.

Dr Mallaband added: “Bonfire Night is meant to be fun. By taking a few simple precautions, everyone can enjoy the celebrations safely and help keep emergency services free for those who need them most.”