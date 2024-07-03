St John Ambulance Cadets learn about homelessness in young people
Sarah Isle, Youth Leader, said, ‘We invited DHYP to the Unit who spoke to the cadets about the challenges some young people face with homelessness and how their organisation can support with this.
They explained that our donation will be greatly appreciated as the young people don't normally get sweet treats such as chocolate. This made the Cadets think about what they take for granted every day.
The Cadets created information leaflets that we sent home with all the Badgers and Cadets and asked for donations of food, toiletries and clothes for 'Doncaster Housing for Young People'. This is an organisation that supports young people in Doncaster who are at risk of homelessness.’
The aim of the St John Ambulance Cadet programme is to provide a wide range of activities and opportunities for Cadets with lifesaving skills at the heart of the programme. As a member of the Cadet programme, a Young Person will have the opportunity to learn first aid, take part in operational volunteering activities, and work towards achieving awards.
The Grand Prior’s Award programme is the main award a Young Person works towards during their life as a Cadet. It consists of over 25 different subjects from Adventure skills to Healthy Minds and Relationships. These subjects are designed to teach, motivate and inspire Cadets to become confident and knowledgeable Young People in their community.
More information about the activities in St John can be found on https://www.sja.org.uk
