Spread kindness this Christmas: Mission Christmas drop off returns to Lakeside Village

By Charlotte Dimond
Contributor
Published 18th Nov 2024, 10:37 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 11:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping in Doncaster is once again proud to be a Mission Christmas drop-off location, helping to bring the joy of Christmas to children in need across the region.

The drop-off point is part of the nationwide Cash for Kids Mission Christmas campaign, which ensures that every child, from 0-18, wakes up to a gift on Christmas morning.

Donations of new, unwrapped gifts can be made at the Guest Services lobby at Lakeside Village from November 18, the official launch of this year’s Mission Christmas appeal. The last date to donate gifts is December 18.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village said: "Mission Christmas is a cause that’s close to our hearts here at Lakeside Village, and we’re pleased to be supporting the campaign once again.

Mark Bentley, Mission Christmas Van driver, with Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager, Lakeside VillageMark Bentley, Mission Christmas Van driver, with Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager, Lakeside Village
Mark Bentley, Mission Christmas Van driver, with Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager, Lakeside Village

“Every child deserves a special moment at Christmas, but for many families, this isn’t always possible. Mission Christmas aims to change that, and we’re confident that our shoppers will be eager to get involved by donating a gift and helping to make this season magical for families in need."

Gift ideas include board games, stationery, books, and puzzles. Donations for babies and teenagers are especially appreciated, as these age groups are often in the greatest need.

Join in and make this Christmas brighter for all by contributing to the Mission Christmas appeal at Lakeside Village.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For further information, visit https://hellorayo.co.uk/hits-radio/south-yorkshire/charity-events/mission-christmas-2024-south-yorkshire-derbyshire/

For opening hours and more information about Lakeside Village, visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk

Related topics:Doncaster
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice