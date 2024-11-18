Spread kindness this Christmas: Mission Christmas drop off returns to Lakeside Village
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The drop-off point is part of the nationwide Cash for Kids Mission Christmas campaign, which ensures that every child, from 0-18, wakes up to a gift on Christmas morning.
Donations of new, unwrapped gifts can be made at the Guest Services lobby at Lakeside Village from November 18, the official launch of this year’s Mission Christmas appeal. The last date to donate gifts is December 18.
Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village said: "Mission Christmas is a cause that’s close to our hearts here at Lakeside Village, and we’re pleased to be supporting the campaign once again.
“Every child deserves a special moment at Christmas, but for many families, this isn’t always possible. Mission Christmas aims to change that, and we’re confident that our shoppers will be eager to get involved by donating a gift and helping to make this season magical for families in need."
Gift ideas include board games, stationery, books, and puzzles. Donations for babies and teenagers are especially appreciated, as these age groups are often in the greatest need.
Join in and make this Christmas brighter for all by contributing to the Mission Christmas appeal at Lakeside Village.
For further information, visit https://hellorayo.co.uk/hits-radio/south-yorkshire/charity-events/mission-christmas-2024-south-yorkshire-derbyshire/
For opening hours and more information about Lakeside Village, visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk