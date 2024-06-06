Sponsors announced - Doncaster Music Hub Big Sings 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our much-anticipated Big Sing events are back this year, and they are bigger and better than ever.

The events are part of a yearlong programme of musical activity funded by Arts Council England. Thanks to generous sponsorship this year from Savoy Cinemas, Ison Harrison Solicitors and Print & Promotion, every child performing will receive their own special T-shirt to wear at the event and keep forever.

A spokesperson for Ison Harrison Solicitors said:

“With Yorkshire roots and Yorkshire values, we support our local community with a full range of personal and business legal services. We’ve sponsored this year’s Sing and Sign as we believe in supporting our local community and encouraging all to express themselves.”

Sing Out 2023

Professional musicians have been composing original songs with students in 12 local Primary and Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) schools across Doncaster, which will be performed at the concerts in June and July. All the young people taking part will perform as part of a massed choir for an expected 2800+ family and friends, complete with a live band and special guest performers. The Dome and Doncaster College provide their high-quality venues so that the children get a really professional experience.

After last year’s events, teachers reported a 92 per cent improvement in their students’ listening skills due to their participation in the concerts. Teachers also fed back that their pupils were more confident, happier and more motivated, better behaved and more connected and joyous.

darts' Director (Arts & Education), Sarah Eastaff said:

“Events like these are crucial for children and young people. Performing in a professional setting with musicians, bands, lighting and a large audience provides such a rich experience and builds confidence and self-esteem. We are so grateful to Arts Council and our brilliant sponsors who have really stepped up this year to support the events – they just wouldn't happen without this funding.”

Doncaster Music Hub is a collection of local partners, led by Doncaster Music Service and darts.

The vision for Doncaster includes a thriving musical offer for all children and young people, with a wealth of exciting performance opportunities, challenging and appropriate progression routes and an inspirational workforce of music leaders across all genres.