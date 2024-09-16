South Yorkshire Police see burglaries fall by 2.97% between 2023 and 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New research into burglary numbers across England, Wales and Northern Ireland has shown which police constabularies saw in the Yorkshire and Humber region saw a change in the number of burglaries year on year, with some forces performing better than others.

National data from action fraud, which covers England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and analysed by Coral Windows, showed that overall, burglaries had dropped by 3.98% from 278,646 to 267,760 across all areas included in the data.

South Yorkshire Police and Humberside Police saw overall falls in their numbers with drops of 2.97% and 2.12% respectively,

Falls within

Burglaries 22-23

Burglaries 23-24

Percentage change

South Yorkshire Police

12,392

12,024

-2.97%

Humberside Police

5,803

5.608

-2.12%

Both North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire constabularies saw the reverse as they both reported increases in numbers between April 2023 and April 2024.

North Yorkshire Police saw burglary numbers rise by 3.53%, although West Yorkshire experienced the highest total cases in the region with 16,662.

Falls within

Burglaries 22-23

Burglaries 23-24

Percentage change

North Yorkshire Police

2,521

2,610

3.53%

West Yorkshire Police

16,134

16,662

3.27%

Joshua Valente of Coral Windows who commissioned the analysis shared his thoughts on the findings:

‘We’re pleased to see an overall decrease in burglary numbers year on year, it’s a testament to the work that individual police forces are doing to combat the issue but that some areas have experienced rises is a concern.’

‘At a time when there is more technology available than ever to help protect your property, from increasingly accessible camera technology to smart locking systems, there are plenty of ways for home and business owners to make sure that the places they live and work are secure.’

‘It’s especially important, at a time when many forces have a deficit in the number of officers available to deal with this type of crime, that home and business owners take advantage of any developments which will help to make their properties safer.’