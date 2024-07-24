Socially minded business wows charity with generous support for skills-training

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

S2S Group pledges ‘Earn while you learn’ support to a local charity supporting women, children and families in South Yorkshire.

Over the last two years, socially minded business S2S Group has donated volunteers, funds and gifts to YWCA Yorkshire. This year, the business has pledged support to the Green Gables ‘Earn while you learn’ initiative - transforming the lives of women and families by helping the charity increase engagement in skills and training programmes.

Sponsored by S2S Group, ‘Earn while you learn’ will reward young parents engaging in National Open College Network modules, with a range of tech, household and personal items. The incentive scheme aims to encourage participation in life-skills training, improving opportunities, career and study prospects for 75 families in Doncaster. As well as rewarding people for committing to the learning, S2S Group are providing tech equipment to support the learning journey.

YWCA Yorkshire works in partnership with health, wellbeing, housing, skills and training services across the region, and has three support and accommodation hubs operating out of Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield. The charity exists to create a better future for women, children and families. It is this mission that appealed to the staff team at S2S Group.

Rachel Hall, S2S Group and Janine Egan,YWCA Yorkshire at Green Gables

S2S Group made a name for itself by providing organisations with a reliable and secure way to dispose of their electronic devices. They offer sustainable solutions for customers that include data sanitisation, refurbishment, restoring, recycling and re-deploying equipment.

As market leaders, they can safely dispose of end-of-life tech using the most environmentally friendly systems in the industry. From their Rotherham headquarters, the firm has been innovating for 35 years and employs over 50 people.

A company with a conscience, having a positive environmental impact on the planet is central to the S2S Group’s business model. But beyond this, there is a culture of charitable activity and a central commitment to support the health and well-being of communities locally.

S2S Group’s Chief Operating Officer, Rachel Hall, said: “We are absolutely delighted to continue our support of this vital charity. YWCA Yorkshire provides accommodation and specialist services to people fleeing domestic abuse, people who have experienced homelessness and significant financial hardship, and young people who are parenting without any wrap-around support from extended family or friends. These are vulnerable people who need expert support and a lot of compassion to rebuild their lives and create a better future for themselves. If we can help with that, then we absolutely will.”

In recent times, S2S Group’s teams have supported YWCA Yorkshire in a range of ways. They have run a food bank and donated food, clothes and hygiene products to Green Gables. At times of celebration, S2S Group’s volunteers have wrapped gifts for the women and children staying at Green Gables. Smartphone, laptop and screen monitor donations have revolutionised accessible communication for charity workers and volunteers. Gifts of furniture and signage have transformed the recently built wellbeing hub, used by women and families to access support and training. And most recently, to launch the ‘Earn while you learn’ incentive, S2S Group donated four air fryers and wellbeing packs to Green Gables.

YWCA Yorkshire, Green Gables Project Manager Janine Egan, said: “The relationship we’ve built with S2S Group is really powerful. The S2S team have spent time with us, they understand the difficult and often heart-wrenching circumstances that families can find themselves in; and how important it is, that we all work together as a society to invest in their health, wellbeing and skills-training, so that they can build a better future. We’re so grateful for the support of S2S Group and would like to thank the whole team from everyone here at YWCA Yorkshire.”