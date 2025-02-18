Shoppers vote for their favourite Lakeside Village store

The annual retail awards held by a leading Doncaster shopping outlet have crowned their winners!

Each year Lakeside Village hosts its centre awards which see stores and individual staff members celebrated for their customer service and going over and above in their work.

Voted by customers at Lakeside Village, the Best Store of the Year category was awarded to the Baggage Factory for its amazing team and shopper experience.

The Team Member of the Year category took nominations from store staff, and the winner - Jessica Sansoa from Carvela - was selected by Lakeside Village’s management team for her supportive and positive energy and developing into a very strong and capable sales assistant, excelling in all areas of her development.

Lakeside’s centre management team also selected the winners of the ‘Shining Stars’ awards, which went to Louisa Dobson from Pagazzi, Paul Knowlson from Skechers, Sophie Hall from Greggs, Alison Daniels from The Fragrance Shop and Peter Rooke from Skopes. As well as Best Sales Improvement for the year which went to Julian Charles, Green Store of the Year to Bonmarche and Best Customer Service to Bedeck and Holland and Barrett.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager of Lakeside Village, said: “We so enjoy our annual awards which are hosted by our lovely Etto Caffe. It’s a great get-together for our retailers where they can interact with other managers as well as the centre management team and share thoughts and ideas.

“Our big winner - Best Store of the Year - voted for by our shoppers, was The Baggage Factory. The store boasts an amazing, knowledgeable team who really do go above and beyond to offer a welcoming store environment as well as great products.

“A special mention must also go to Jessica Sansoa at Carvela for winning the Team Member of the Year award. We had some really strong entries for that category so it was very hard to pick a winner but Jessica shone through with her ability to go that extra mile for her colleagues and customers with her friendly and welcoming manner.

“We’d just like to say a massive thank you to all our stores and their staff for their continued support to make Lakeside Village what it is - a wonderful place to shop and relax. We hope these awards go a little way to show them that their efforts are recognised and appreciated.”

For further information, please visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk