Sheffield Recruitment Business Shortlisted for Sheffield Business Awards 2024

Jiggle, a dynamic multi-sector recruitment and staffing company, has been shortlisted in the "Start-up Business of the Year" category at the Sheffield Business Awards 2024.

Since its founding, Jiggle has been dedicated to connecting talented individuals with leading businesses across various sectors in the UK. Specialising in bespoke permanent recruitment, temporary staffing and interim management solutions, this recognition highlights the company's rapid growth and innovative approach.

With a mission to support businesses in securing top-tier talent and helping job seekers advance their careers, Jiggle continues to make made a significant impact on the local job market.

"We are immensely proud to be nominated for such a prestigious award," said Sue Bruce, Jiggle’s Head of Operations. "Our team has worked tirelessly to provide exceptional recruitment services, and this nomination reflects our hard work and dedication. We’re excited to continue contributing to the success of businesses across the UK."

Jiggle Team

The Sheffield Business Awards celebrate outstanding businesses and individuals who have made a significant impact on their industries. The "Start-up Business of the Year" category highlights businesses that have demonstrated impressive growth and innovation.