Screwfix Top Tradesperson crown within reach for Doncaster decorator

Hanna Kalafarska from Doncaster named as a national finalist in Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024. Hanna will now battle it out with nine others looking to take home the coveted title and a £20,000/€20,000 prize bundle.

A decorator from Doncaster is going for gold, after making it to the final 10 of the 2024 Screwfix Top Tradesperson award.

Now, Hanna Kalafarska, 37, who has been working as a decorator for 8 years, will go head-to-head with nine other finalists from across the UK and Ireland.

Beating off fierce competition from more than 1,000 applications, Hanna impressed the judges during the semi-final interviews with her sheer passion for the trade, enthusiasm, and commitment to delivering the highest standards of work for customers.

A former social media manager from Poland, Hanna discovered her passion for decorating having wanted to change her career for something more ‘hands on’. She is especially enthusiastic about the restoration of old buildings which has come in handy when renovating her own Victorian property. In the future, Hanna would like to complete a diploma in heritage property development. Her passion also extends to her role as a repair care ambassador, encouraging people to prolong the life of authentic items by repairing them rather than replacing them, therefore promoting a more sustainable approach.

A keen cycler and walker, Hanna feels the decorating trade is often overlooked and would love for decorators to be recognised for the complex and intricate work that they do. In the future, Hanna is keen to take on an apprentice to share her extensive knowledge and skills.

Having earned her place in the final, Hanna will be hoping to take home the coveted title, along with an ultimate trade bundle of tech, tools and training worth £20,0000/€20,000. The winner will also join the likes of Astrid Arnold, a Devon-based carpenter who was awarded the accolade in 2023, in the Screwfix Top Tradesperson Hall of Fame.

Marking the 15th year of the award, the final of this year’s Screwfix Top Tradesperson will take place at Screwfix LIVE on Friday 27th September, where a panel of industry experts will put Hanna and the other finalists through their paces before selecting this year’s overall champion.

The panel includes representatives from the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering (CIPHE), the Federation of Master Builders (FMB), the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC), and reigning champion, Astrid Arnold.

Reflecting on her success so far, Hanna comments: “I’m over the moon to have made it to the final of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024. This award is not just about winning; it's about celebrating the hard work and dedication that goes into our trade. I’m proud to represent Doncaster and all decorators out there and look forward to the final stage of the competition and meeting the other finalists.”

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix, said: “The nation’s tradespeople are an invaluable asset not just to the economy, but also the local communities in which they work. So much hard work goes on behind the scenes that most people often don’t get to see, which is why we created Screwfix Top Tradesperson, to give them the recognition they deserve.

“Our 10 finalists have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to their trade, and we’d like to wish them the very best of luck for the final. Although I, and the other judges, have got a tough job ahead of us, we can’t wait to see what each contestant will bring to the table.”

To find out more about Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024, please visit screwfix.com/stt