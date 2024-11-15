School enjoys a ‘feel-good roast’ to celebrate National Schools Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students at Armthorpe Academy, part of Consilium Academies, were treated to a traditional, locally sourced roast on Wednesday.

The catering department at the schools, which is part of the multi-academy trust Consilium Academies, cooked up a traditional roast for National School Meals Week on Wednesday 13th November.

The focus of the trust’s “feel-good roast” was to promote healthy and locally sourced ingredients.

The food for Armthorpe's roast was locally sourced

This included red tractor approved meat, which means the meat comes from British farms that meet strict production standards.

Consilium Academies is committed to sourcing local produce wherever possible, not only to improve sustainability but also to support local food producers and businesses.

National School Meals Week, organised by LACA – the School Food People, celebrates the great, nutritious food served daily by professional caterers in schools across the country.

Catering manager for Consilium Academies, Kay Slater, said: “Our ‘feel-good roast’ was packed with local British produce to help reduce food miles and support local businesses.

“A roast lunch contains all the nutrients students need to learn and grow and our special roast for this year’s National School Meals Week was a great success.

“We were delighted to organise this meal for students across our academies and it was a great pleasure to see so many young people tucking into a healthy and hearty meal.”

Michael McCarthy, CEO of Consilium Academies, said: “At Consilium Academies, we believe that a balanced diet is essential for both academic performance and overall wellbeing.

“National School Meals Week has given us an opportunity to highlight how important school meals are in providing the energy and focus our students need to succeed in the classroom.

“Thanks to the catering staff in all our schools, not just for serving up a delicious roast this week, but for all the meals they prepare, cook and serve day in day out.”