Say ‘I do’ to Salvation Army affordable wedding fair event

Getting hitched can be an expensive business but The Salvation Army in Doncaster has vowed to go the extra aisle and help people by hosting an affordable Wedding and Prom Fair.

The church and charity is inviting people to say ‘I do’ to the event which will have preloved wedding and prom dresses on sale for as little as £20, as well as a range of wedding guest attire and accessories.

The Wedding Fair will take place at the Lakeside Community Church on Booth Avenue in Doncaster on Saturday 1 February between 10am and 2pm with coffee and cakes also available from the Coffee Lounge from £1.

Doncaster Salvation Army runs several charity shops across the city which have been collecting donations for the fair. Money raised will be used to help support the work The Salvation Army does in the local community.

Some of the dresses that will be on offer

Lydia Leek, Doncaster Salvation Army’s Community Centre Manager, said: “Come along to our Wedding Fair if you are looking for a fabulous day filled with wedding and prom ideas. Whether you're planning a wedding, attending a wedding this year, or gearing up for prom, this event has got you covered.

“We all know that getting married can be costly, and for people who are struggling financially it might seem an unattainable dream, so we want to make sure that people have the chance to get what they need at really affordable prices.

“The wedding and prom dresses will be starting from £20. The items are of high quality, some in a vintage style and some more modern. A lot of the dresses are brand new with tags. There will also be clothing for sale for wedding guests, bridesmaids, flower girls and page boys.

“We will have other stalls including a spa stall, sweet cones, jewellery, wedding decorations and accessories, so you really can pick up so much for your big day here.”

Admission is free and you can register here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wedding-prom-fair-tickets-1029785876277?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

Doncaster Salvation Army hosts a number of activities throughout the week from Lakeside Community Centre. Find out more here https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/doncaster or by searching for them on Facebook.