Retford school pledges first school donation to latest fundraising appeal

Clarborough Primary School are the first local school to have pledged their support for Bassetlaw Emergency Village Appeal at Bassetlaw Hospital.

The school supported Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity’s annual festive Shining Stars appeal in 2023, but as a result of their efforts, surpassed the £500 required fundraising target to sponsor a star.

They have donated more than £840 to the Bassetlaw Hospital Emergency Village Appeal, to fund a number of projects for the new Children’s Assessment Unit, Assessment Treatment Centre and Emergency Department at Bassetlaw Hospital.

To raise the funds to support both projects 23 children and seven members of staff took part in the Retford Rotary Club annual swimathon in March, swimming an incredible 456 lengths in total. Parents from nursery and reception classes also helped raise additional funds by hosting a fundraising event with support from Captain Jacks, who donated free play sessions to community groups and charities.

Clarborough Primary School children pictured with cheque and Fundraising Manager for DBTH Charity

Head Teacher, Mrs Cowell Clark said; “We are very proud for raising such an amazing amount for a worthwhile and local charity which many of our communities have been supported by. We would like to thank all parents, carers and the wider community who donated, the Retford Rotary Club and volunteers who organised the event and helped on the day, and all the children and staff who took part – Go #TeamClarborough!”

Sarah Dunning, Fundraising Manager for Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity said, “It is so important to work together with our community to help us raise vital funds to support our hospitals to go above and beyond for our patients, their families and our colleagues. We are so grateful to all of the students, teachers, parents and carers of Clarborough Primary School for not only raising enough to sponsor a star for Bassetlaw Hospital as part of Our Shining Stars appeal, but for also being the first school within Bassetlaw to support our latest fundraising appeal.

“The Bassetlaw Hospital Emergency Village Appeal is made up of some incredible projects, with a number of them supporting the new Children’s Assessment Unit including a brand new outdoor play area. We will be one of a few hospitals regionally to be fortunate to have such a space available for our young patients and without the support from our community none of the projects would be possible.”

The charity are encouraging other local schools, businesses and community groups to follow in footsteps of Clarborough Primary by taking part in a pyjama day on 19th July in support of the appeal.