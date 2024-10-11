Research reveals Doncaster Rovers are third-biggest match-day waste producers in League Two

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

By counting up the amount of waste collected by each local authority in England and Wales and dividing that number by the local population, LitterBins were able to use average attendance figures from the 2023/24 season to rank teams by waste per match day.

Doncaster Rovers have been ranked third for producing the most waste on a match day across League Two.

This index puts Rovers third in League Two with a waste rating of 3,700,175kg of rubbish per home day on average, which ranks behind Bradford City, who rank top, at 6,882,968 kg per home fixture and Notts County at 5,272,105kg.

Data was collected from local authorities across England and Wales, LitterBins looked up the amount of waste collected around stadiums across the 92 clubs in the Premier League and English Football League based on their locations.

This data was then divided by the latest population figures for each local authority to produce a waste collected per head for these locations.

Finally, this waste per head number was multiplied by the average attendance figures from last season to give a predicted average for waste per game for each of the 92 clubs in the top tiers of English football to produce the final ranking.

Not too dissimilar to their waste production ranking, Rovers currently sit fourth in the League Two table and, encouragingly for Grant McCann's side, level on points with leaders Walsall.

They're also able to boast the division's second-highest goalscorer in Luke Molenyeux, who has already netted on five occasions across the current campaign.