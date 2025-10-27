Removals firm backs community sport with Doncaster Knights partnership

Matt and Joe Ballard at the Ballards Family Stand

Ballards is making rugby more accessible to children and families by becoming the new sponsor of the family stand at Castle Park

Family-run removals, storage and haulage group, Ballards, has strengthened its commitment to the local community by becoming the new official sponsor of the Doncaster Knights family stand.

The partnership will see Ballards and Doncaster Knights build relationships with young people interested in rugby, creating interest and engagement in the sport and highlighting the benefits it brings to young people.

The new Ballards Family Stand will feature as a prominent aspect of the Doncaster Knights matchday experience, providing a setting for families to meet, greet and have photo opportunities with the first team players.

As part of the sponsorship, Ballards receives four adult tickets to each home match in the Ballards Family Stand, which they are giving away for free to make the sport more accessible to families. This gives adults the chance to attend games with their children at no cost, as under 16s are already able to attend for free.

Matt Ballard, Group Managing Director at Ballards, said: “We are genuinely proud to be able to play a small part in making rugby more accessible to children and families in our local area. We hope our sponsorship will get more families watching matches together - sharing the joy that live sport brings.

“We’re a family business and lots of us are involved in the rugby community in our personal lives, particularly with the Doncaster Knights. Some of our team’s children play in the mini juniors team and I’m one of their coaches.

“We have four adult tickets available for every home game, so if you or anyone you know would be interested in attending, then please get in touch. We’re also keen to support any charities, organisations or schools that are associated with children and families who would enjoy seeing a live match for a great day out.”

Tracey Owen, Commercial Manager at Doncaster Knights, said: “We are excited to welcome Ballards as the new sponsor for the Ballards Family Stand at Doncaster Knights.

“The sponsorship deal allows us to further build relationships with young people in the local community, creating more interest and engagement in the sport. It also allows us to continue to provide free tickets to under 16s, encouraging children to watch and participate in the wonderful game of rugby.”

To enquire about the use of Ballards’ adult tickets for a Doncaster Knights home game, please contact [email protected].

To find out more about Ballards, please visit www.ballards-move.co.uk.