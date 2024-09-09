Redemption target as friends tackle ultramarathon to raise funds for specialist college

Two friends will tackle an ultramarathon in the Peak District to raise vital funds for a specialist college that educates and cares for students with communication needs.

Alex Jamison, from Doncaster and Bastiaan Buijtenhuijs, from Manchester, will take on the Ultra X 50 England event on Sunday, September 15, with all money raised going to Communication Specialist College Doncaster (CSCD).

The X 50 will see runners race 50 kilometres across some of the best trail running locations in the country, taking in remote terrain, challenging climbs, and stunning upland scenery. It is part of an action-packed weekend, which will also see the two-day Ultra X 110 and Ultra X 25.

For Alex, who is chief operating officer for construction group Hensall, the event offers the opportunity for redemption.

(from L to R) Alex Jamison and Bastiaan Buijtenhuijs.

“Earlier this year, I failed to complete the London Landmark Half Marathon,” explained Alex. “I was disappointed and my pride heavily dented. But Bas called me and suggested we tackle the X 50 and I was keen to take on that challenge. When I couldn’t complete the half marathon, my wife, Tracey, did those last three miles for me, while I was in the back of an ambulance. She is the acting principal at CSCD and to thank her, we chose the college to raise funds for when taking on the X 50.”

CSCD, which is managed by registered charity Doncaster Deaf Trust, educates, trains, and cares for students who are deaf, hard of hearing, autistic, or who have other communication needs. Students attending the college, which is based in Leger Way, have a diverse range of needs, from those with severe learning disabilities, who need one to one support, to those who can access a full curriculum independently.

Bas is head of product for iQ HealthTech. He said: “The college does vital work with many students, and it was an obvious choice for us to support it during the X 50, given Alex’s link through Tracey. In addition to raising funds, we want to raise awareness about the great work the college does.”

Tracey Jamison, said: “I am really proud of what Alex and Bas are doing and thrilled that they chose CSCD to receive the money raised from their mighty challenge. It promises to be a fantastic event, and we hope as many people as possible attend to cheer on all the runners.”

If you would like to support Alex and Bas, please visit: www.justgiving.com/campaign/alexandbastian

For more information about Communication Specialist College Doncaster, visit: www.deaf-trust.co.uk/