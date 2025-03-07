Recycled Christmas trees turned into wooden whisks and gifts

Christmas trees collected through a recycling scheme run by Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice are being turned into wooden whisks and gifts by pupils at a forest school in South Yorkshire.

Doncaster Forest School received 10 trees as part of the recycling scheme and, in addition to whisks and gifts, some of the wood is being put back into the school’s ecosystems.

The Forest School is run by Doncaster College and takes a Scandinavian approach to education, focusing on the holistic development of children through child-led learning outdoors, as well as activities for young people and adults on team building days and holiday sessions. Some of the experiences include den building, setting up shelters, fire lighting, cooking, investigating natural woodland, and making mud pies.

Heather Coultard, Forest School Manager, said: “The Christmas tree recycling scheme is a fantastic idea, and we were delighted to receive our trees.

A pupil at Doncaster Forest School using the donated wood to craft.

“Our young people are using the skills they have learned to turn the wood into wooden whisks and creating some beautiful gifts too. We are also using some of the wood within our forest school site, putting it back into our ecosystems, which is a really rewarding aspect of the recycling scheme, meaning we are creating a sustainable practice that does not take away anything from nature to disturb our delicate ecosystems.

“Dead wood is a valuable resource that creates homes for mini beasts and fungi that feeds in to how our earth is formed.”

Bluebell Wood’s recycling scheme saw 2,069 trees collected – the highest number since the annual campaign began in 2021 – and raised £48,018 for the hospice in North Anston, South Yorkshire.

Heidi Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer at Bluebell Wood, said: “We were blown away by the take-up of our Christmas tree scheme. Most of the trees went to either be processed to power homes around South Yorkshire or be turned into sustainable biomass fuel. But we wanted some of them to go to this wonderful local forest school and it is great to see the amazing things they are creating.”

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice opened in 2008 and has supported hundreds of children from across South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire.

For more information about Bluebell Wood, visit: www.bluebellwood.org

To find out more about Doncaster Forest School, visit: www.don.ac.uk/facilities/doncaster-forest-school/