Quickline supports South Yorkshire Digital Inclusion Network to boost employability

Rural broadband provider Quickline Communications, has donated tablets and Chromebooks to support digital skills training across South Yorkshire, helping jobseekers and economically inactive parents gain employment.

The devices are being used in initiatives such as a digital skills course for parents, where participants receive a tablet upon completion to help them apply for jobs.

Young jobseekers at the Doncaster Youth Hub are also benefiting from Quickline’s Chromebook donation, supporting them with interview preparation, job searching, budgeting, and more.

Heather Stanley, South Yorkshire Digital Inclusion Lead at the Citizens Advice Bureau based in Doncaster, said: "At Citizens Advice, we see every day how the increasing cost of living and access to technology negatively impacts on a person’s ability to interact with life online, complete tasks or simply access local information.

“The donation from Quickline means we have been able to support more people facing these challenges, by equipping them with the means, skills and tools to participate with online services, from managing their health and finances, to accessing education, employment and training opportunities. We're so grateful for Quickline for their donation of devices. Partnerships like this are essential for driving meaningful change across our South Yorkshire communities".

Elisabeth Kamaris, Quickline’s social value lead in South Yorkshire, said: “At Quickline, we know that digital access is key to thriving communities, especially in the rural areas we serve. That’s why we’re proud to support Citizens Advice by donating 15 Chromebooks and 65 tablets to help bridge the digital divide in South Yorkshire.

“By providing this equipment, we hope it will help to empower individuals with the tools they need to access education, job opportunities and essential online services.”

Quickline’s support of these digital inclusion schemes is part of the broadband provider’s social value commitment within their Project Gigabit contract, which will deliver full fibre broadband to 32,000 hard-to-reach homes and businesses across South Yorkshire.

Project Gigabit is the UK government’s rollout of lightning-fast, reliable broadband across the UK. The programme targets homes and businesses that are not included in the commercial plans of broadband companies, reaching parts of the country that would otherwise miss out.

Alongside building next-generation connectivity, we’re committed to making a lasting impact through digital inclusion and employability support in South Yorkshire.