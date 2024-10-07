Pupils at McAuley Catholic High School awarded a coveted Eco-Schools Green Flag with distinction.
Eco-Schools is an international education programme that prompts young people to explore sustainability and climate change and take action.
The ‘Care for Creation’ group at McAuley Catholic High School conducted an environmental review at the beginning of the year, assessing how eco-friendly their school is. They reviewed everything from the school’s recycling practices, to energy usage, to how environmental themes are covered in classrooms. Building on their findings, the group planned a year of activities that would up their green-credentials.
The group connected their work to 3 Eco-Schools topics: Biodiversity, School Grounds and Waste.
Some of the activities included collecting outgrown school uniforms and PE kits, building bird boxes, planting trees and hedgerows in our school grounds and planting beds in our feeder schools. The Care for Creation team were also involved in international events like Earth Day and Fairtrade Fortnight.
Eco-Coordinator, Mrs Crossan, said: “I am incredibly proud of the tremendous efforts our pupils have made. Their passion and dedication to making a positive environmental impact have driven real progress. From reducing waste to creating sustainable initiatives, they’ve demonstrated that small actions can lead to meaningful change. Their growth, both in understanding and in leadership, shows just how powerful collective effort can be in building a greener future”
Eco-Schools England Manager, Adam Flint, said: “Earning an Eco-Schools Green Flag Award takes passion, commitment and a desire to make a difference. Pupils should be proud of their great work. They’re an inspiration and it makes us feel heartened and positive about the future of our planet.”
The Care for Creation team are working towards their the Eco School award for 24-25 but have a focus on making a change in our local community too. If you have anything that the group can get involved in please contact the schools Eco – Coordinator at [email protected].
