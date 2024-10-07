Pupils at McAuley Catholic High School awarded a coveted Eco-Schools Green Flag with distinction.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at McAuley Catholic High School have once again earned an international accreditation this academic year, recognising their amazing work in making their school more environmentally friendly and raising eco-awareness in fellow pupils.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eco-Schools is an international education programme that prompts young people to explore sustainability and climate change and take action.

The ‘Care for Creation’ group at McAuley Catholic High School conducted an environmental review at the beginning of the year, assessing how eco-friendly their school is. They reviewed everything from the school’s recycling practices, to energy usage, to how environmental themes are covered in classrooms. Building on their findings, the group planned a year of activities that would up their green-credentials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group connected their work to 3 Eco-Schools topics: Biodiversity, School Grounds and Waste.

Students with their Eco School Flag

Some of the activities included collecting outgrown school uniforms and PE kits, building bird boxes, planting trees and hedgerows in our school grounds and planting beds in our feeder schools. The Care for Creation team were also involved in international events like Earth Day and Fairtrade Fortnight.

Eco-Coordinator, Mrs Crossan, said: “I am incredibly proud of the tremendous efforts our pupils have made. Their passion and dedication to making a positive environmental impact have driven real progress. From reducing waste to creating sustainable initiatives, they’ve demonstrated that small actions can lead to meaningful change. Their growth, both in understanding and in leadership, shows just how powerful collective effort can be in building a greener future”

Eco-Schools England Manager, Adam Flint, said: “Earning an Eco-Schools Green Flag Award takes passion, commitment and a desire to make a difference. Pupils should be proud of their great work. They’re an inspiration and it makes us feel heartened and positive about the future of our planet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Care for Creation team are working towards their the Eco School award for 24-25 but have a focus on making a change in our local community too. If you have anything that the group can get involved in please contact the schools Eco – Coordinator at [email protected].