Pupils at Doncaster School for the Deaf set to celebrate Roald Dahl Day with special guests

Pupils at Doncaster School for the Deaf will be treated to a signed reading of George’s Marvellous Medicine this Roald Dahl Day (September 13).

Philip Sheppard, from the National Literacy Trust, will visit the school and read a section of the story to the pupils to celebrate Roald Dahl Day.

Jane Goodman, headteacher at Doncaster School for the Deaf said: “We are all looking forward to Philip’s visit. He came to help us celebrate last year and the pupils all really enjoyed it.

“This year he will also be leading the children in a draw-along, they’ll be learning how to draw Grandma from George’s Marvellous Medicine, Willy Wonka and Mr Twit.”

Phil Sheppard on a previous visit to Doncaster School for the Deaf

Philip is also bringing a donation of Roald Dahl books for the pupils as they celebrate the magic this iconic author brought to, and continues to bring, children everywhere.

Philip Sheppard, Manager for the National Literacy Trust in Doncaster, said: “We know the power of good storytelling. The right story can spark a love of reading which helps children to unlock the literacy skills that support them through school and beyond.

“Roald Dahl’s books are still hugely popular today and so it will be great to join the children for the start of George’s Marvellous Medicine - and their own reading journeys.”

For further information about Doncaster School for the Deaf visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk/school