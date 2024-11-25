£1 adult swimming sessions launch at Thorne Wellbeing and Leisure Hub

A new initiative offering £1 swimming sessions for adult residents of Thorne and Moorends will launch at Thorne Wellbeing and Leisure Hub from Monday, December 2nd, 2024.

The three-month programme, running until February 17, 2025, is funded through Ward Councillor Mark Houlbrook's budget and aims to promote community wellness.

"This initiative ensures our community can enjoy the vital health and social benefits of swimming, at a time when the cost-of-living crisis is having a big impact on finances," said Councillor Houlbrook. "We've allocated funding for 250 discounted sessions, with a particular focus on encouraging elderly residents to participate, helping combat social isolation during the winter months."

The subsidised swimming programme follows the successful reopening of Phase One of the refurbished Thorne Wellbeing and Leisure Hub in May 2024. The initiative is open to all adult residents with DN8 postcodes.

Chris Wright, Head of Health and Leisure at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT), welcomed the programme: "We are pleased to be working with Councillor Houlbrook to facilitate the £1 swim sessions and we're particularly excited to welcome new visitors to experience our recently renovated facilities."

DCLT manage ten leisure venues across the city of Doncaster including the newly opened Choose Fitness Balby, Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, Crookhill Park Golf Course and Doncaster Dome.

For further information and opening times visit https://www.dclt.co.uk/venues/thorne-wellbeing-leisure-hub/