Project to refurbish houses in Broxtowe conservation area

In one of the first projects of its kind in the UK, Westdale North Limited is refurbishing a number of houses in a conservation area at Broxtowe in Nottinghamshire.

It was very much a ‘Westdale Group’ exercise when it came to putting forward our pitch and proposals, with Doncaster-based Westdale North being joined by our colleagues at Structherm and ArtBrick, and we are proud to have been handed the responsibility of meeting conservation requirements and regulations, as well as delivering on our aims of energy efficiency, quality of work and sustainability in the housing sector.

At the outset the council planners were solely looking at internal wall insulation for the houses within the conservation belt, and hadn’t really considered going down the External Wall Insulation (EWI) route, but they were so impressed with the quality of EWI sample work provided by Structherm, as well as the technical know-how from our wide-ranging team of representatives, that they bought into our future vision.

The conservation houses in Broxtowe prior to Westdale North's work being carried out.

Our EWI approach was demonstrated to save both money and also avoid the need to decant the occupants/rip out interiors, therefore bringing less disturbance and resulting in fewer opportunities for cold bridging etc.

Said Westdale North director Joe Rogers: "Having been at the forefront of EWI, and having helped pioneer the industry, we were only too happy to assist Broxtowe with their project.

"Our unique products, such as the Structherm Roofline System and the award-winning ArtBrickTM finish have enabled us to value-engineer Broxtowe’s prestigious project whilst simultaneously enhancing thermal performance and satisfying conservation requirements. It’s a true win-win and we’re proud to be involved in such a project. We can’t wait to see the end results!”

