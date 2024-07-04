Project to refurbish houses in Broxtowe conservation area
and live on Freeview channel 276
In one of the first projects of its kind in the UK, Westdale North Limited is refurbishing a number of houses in a conservation area at Broxtowe in Nottinghamshire.
It was very much a ‘Westdale Group’ exercise when it came to putting forward our pitch and proposals, with Doncaster-based Westdale North being joined by our colleagues at Structherm and ArtBrick, and we are proud to have been handed the responsibility of meeting conservation requirements and regulations, as well as delivering on our aims of energy efficiency, quality of work and sustainability in the housing sector.
At the outset the council planners were solely looking at internal wall insulation for the houses within the conservation belt, and hadn’t really considered going down the External Wall Insulation (EWI) route, but they were so impressed with the quality of EWI sample work provided by Structherm, as well as the technical know-how from our wide-ranging team of representatives, that they bought into our future vision.
Our EWI approach was demonstrated to save both money and also avoid the need to decant the occupants/rip out interiors, therefore bringing less disturbance and resulting in fewer opportunities for cold bridging etc.
Said Westdale North director Joe Rogers: "Having been at the forefront of EWI, and having helped pioneer the industry, we were only too happy to assist Broxtowe with their project.
"Our unique products, such as the Structherm Roofline System and the award-winning ArtBrickTM finish have enabled us to value-engineer Broxtowe’s prestigious project whilst simultaneously enhancing thermal performance and satisfying conservation requirements. It’s a true win-win and we’re proud to be involved in such a project. We can’t wait to see the end results!”
We have duly been carrying out the work on 11 houses just outside the Broxtowe conservation area and that particular part of the project is nearing the handover stage. Now the scaffolding has gone up on the properties inside the conservation area and the next stage of the exciting project is set to unfold.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.