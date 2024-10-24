Primary pupils delighted as shipping container is turned into a reading den

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils at Hexthorpe Primary Academy now have their own special reading room full of books, after Freightliner gave the school a shipping container to transform into a reader's paradise.

Hexthorpe Primary Academy in Doncaster, part of Astrea Academy Trust, had a special ceremony on Wednesday to officially open its new reading room, City of Doncaster.

The container, which is the size of a portacabin with space for 15 to 20 children, was given to the school by local rail freight and logistics company, Freightliner Group.

Freightliner, which celebrates its 60th Anniversary next year and has always had a presence in the area, made the den orange to reflect the colours of the City of Doncaster locomotive train. This rail theme is fitting for a school which has all its classes named after locomotives built in Hexthorpe.

The reading room has bean bags, where the children can curl up and read

Pupils, teachers, academy trust staff and representatives from Freightliner cheered and clapped as local councillor Glyn Jones and Civic Mayor Julie Grace cut the ribbon on the exciting new reading room.

The room is a special area where pupils can curl up on a bean bag and read at lunch and break time. It will also be used during the school day for small group work and for events like the school fayre.

There are picnic tables outside so that pupils can sit outdoors and read.

Staff at Freightliner joined in the project and collected over 100 books to give to the school to put inside the reading container.

The ribbon was cut by Civic Mayor Julie Grace

Now the school just needs to raise funds to install an underground wire so that the reading den can be hooked up to the school’s electricity supply for lighting and heating.

Reading is a high priority for all schools in the Astrea family, as they seek to promote high standards as well as a joy of reading, for example through community libraries like the one at Waverley Primary Academy, which opened in February.

Jeni Harrison, Headteacher at Hexthorpe Primary Academy, said: “Our children love to read and this reading room is a special, cosy place for them, and for Hexthorpe pupils of the future, to spend time immersing themselves in books.

“It has been a great pleasure seeing the children choosing to read at breaktime and to see the older children sitting and reading with the younger ones.

The children at Hexthorpe Primary Academy love reading and are thrilled with the new den

“I am grateful to Freightliner for providing the shipping container - it has been so heartwarming to see what we can do as a community when we all come together.”

Rowena Hackwood, CEO of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “It was a great pleasure to attend the ceremony to open this reading room and I would like to thank Freightliner for their generosity in giving the pupils of Hexthorpe their own designated area where they can nurture their love of reading.

“Reading is the heart of our work as a trust and this special den, with its wide range of books, will help the school to continue its successful work in developing the children’s knowledge and scholarship.”

Louise Ward, Safety and Sustainability Director at Freightliner Group, said: ”Reading is such a core skill for everyone, whatever direction they may choose in life, so we’re delighted to support and encourage the students at Hexthorpe Primary Academy as they learn to read and enjoy books.

Freightliner staff gave the school some 100 books to put in the reading room

“Many of our local team have been born and bred in the area and we very much think of ourselves as part of this community and we are excited to be able to provide this new reading room to support the young generation. We very much hope that they may become the future Freightliner workers.”