Pop-up Ping Pong Parlour returns to Lakeside Village

Visitors to Lakeside Village now have the chance to play free table tennis as the popular pop-up Ping Pong Parlour is back at the Doncaster shopping outlet.

Customers can take a break from shopping to serve, spin and smash their way through games of ping pong at the exciting attraction.

The Ping Pong Parlour is now open at Lakeside Village in unit 20, next to Etto Caffe, during the centre’s usual opening hours.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We’re really excited to see the return of our incredibly popular Ping Pong Parlour this spring and summer.

Abby Chandler from Lakeside Village at the Ping Pong Parlour

“Ping Pong is a sport for all, young and old, so everyone is welcome. You may have never tried playing the game before or perhaps you’re a dab hand already and want to hone your skills. Whichever bracket you fall into, the tables, bats and balls are ready for our customers to come down and enjoy a game!”

