Pop-up Ping Pong Parlour returns to Lakeside Village
Customers can take a break from shopping to serve, spin and smash their way through games of ping pong at the exciting attraction.
The Ping Pong Parlour is now open at Lakeside Village in unit 20, next to Etto Caffe, during the centre’s usual opening hours.
Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We’re really excited to see the return of our incredibly popular Ping Pong Parlour this spring and summer.
“Ping Pong is a sport for all, young and old, so everyone is welcome. You may have never tried playing the game before or perhaps you’re a dab hand already and want to hone your skills. Whichever bracket you fall into, the tables, bats and balls are ready for our customers to come down and enjoy a game!”
For more information about Lakeside Village please visit: www.lakeside-village.co.uk