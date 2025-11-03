Pet owners Paws for Fun at Lakeside Village

A dog poses for a photo at Lakeside Villages Paw for Fun Day in aid of Barnsley and District Animal Welfare

Customers at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping have donated more than £700 to a local dog charity after being invited to bring their four-legged friends to the centre for a special Paws for Fun Day.

The charity day saw free pet photography, stalls and a fun dog show.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village said: “We are thrilled that our customers were so generous with their donations, and we know how much they enjoyed the day with so many pet photos taken and the dog show which was simply great.

“People donated for the photographs being taken and throughout the day raising vital funds for Barnsley and District Animal Welfare.”

Barnsley and District Animal Welfare (BADAW) was formed early in 2008. The charity rescue abandoned and unwanted dogs with the aim of finding them new, forever homes.

All the charity volunteers work free of charge, and all donations go towards the care and treatment of the dogs.

Julie Moss from BADAW said: “We are extremely grateful to Lakeside Village and their customers for being so generous on the Paws for Fun day. The money raised will be put to good use and will enable us to help even more dogs.”

Lakeside Village is dog friendly place to visit, with a special Mutt Hut providing a resting place for dogs and their owners and many stores welcoming dogs.