Over £10,000 raised during small charity week to empower South Yorkshire’s most vulnerable young people

Active Fusion is proud to announce the success of its participation in the Big Give’s Small Charity Week campaign, which took place from 23rd to 29th June 2025. Thanks to the incredible generosity of supporters, partners and local fundraisers, we raised an outstanding £10,301, all of which will go directly towards Fusion Inclusion, our flagship initiative supporting disadvantaged and vulnerable young people with special educational needs.

This annual match-funding campaign, hosted by the Big Give, raises millions for charities nationwide. For Active Fusion, it provided an essential platform to raise both funds and awareness of the pressing challenges facing children and young people in South Yorkshire.

Across the region, too many young people are growing up without equal access to opportunities. The continued effects of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis have hit the most vulnerable the hardest, leading to rising poverty, increased social isolation, and worsening health outcomes.

Fusion Inclusion was created to directly address these issues. Through inclusive physical activity, personalised support, and skills-based mentoring, Fusion Inclusion empowers young people aged 10–19 to develop the confidence and tools they need to thrive. It is built on the belief that every child has the right to feel seen, supported, and celebrated for who they are. Thanks to your donations, we will be able to:

Provide inclusive physical activities that help young people build confidence, connection, and wellbeing.

Deliver personalised mentoring and leadership programmes for those at risk of being left behind.

Offer families clear, compassionate guidance through complex systems of support.

Create safe spaces where every child is valued, supported, and given the tools to succeed.

We are incredibly grateful to all who made this campaign a success, including Clarks Vehicle Conversions, Treo Recruitment, St Peter’s Catholic School, and the many more organisations and individuals who fundraised and raised awareness throughout the week.

“For many of the children we support, Fusion Inclusion is the only place they feel truly understood. Because of your donations, that space not only continues to exist; it grows,” said Tom Horton, Inclusion Officer at Active Fusion.

On behalf of the entire Active Fusion team, and every young life you have touched, thank you.

Together, we are creating a more inclusive, compassionate future for South Yorkshire’s children and young people.

To learn more about Fusion Inclusion, visit: www.activefusion.org.uk/fusion-inclusion