Orb Recruitment announced as headline sponsor for the 2025 Fusion Charity Golf Day

The event, set to take place on Thursday 12th June 2025, at Hickleton Golf Club, will bring together businesses, golf enthusiasts, and community supporters for a fantastic day of sport, all in aid of helping children and young people access life-changing opportunities through physical activity.

Following the success of last year’s event, which raised an incredible £9,105, Active Fusion is aiming even higher in 2025. With Orb Recruitment’s continued support, the charity hopes to raise even more funds to help young people develop a love for sport, improve their mental and physical well-being, and unlock their full potential.

Driving Impact Beyond the Green

The day isn’t just about perfecting your swing, it’s about making a real difference. Every team that takes part, every sponsorship secured, and every donation made helps to ensure children and young people in disadvantaged communities have access to high-quality sports and physical activity programmes.

The day will include a 4-ball tournament, plenty of networking opportunities, and a post-game meal at the clubhouse, making it a great mix of friendly competition and corporate social responsibility. Businesses can also get involved by sponsoring a hole, gaining valuable exposure while supporting an important cause.

A Perfect Match: Driven by Purpose, United by Impact

Orb Recruitment, a leading recruitment specialist in manufacturing, healthcare, construction, and engineering, is proud to support Active Fusion in creating opportunities and changing lives. Their continued sponsorship goes beyond business, it’s about giving back, supporting the local community, and helping young people reach their full potential.

Lindsy James, Director and Founder of Active Fusion, expressed her gratitude for Orb Recruitment’s ongoing support, “We are incredibly thankful to Orb Recruitment for once again stepping up as our headline sponsor for the 2025 Fusion Charity Golf Day. Their unwavering commitment to our mission means we can continue to provide life-changing opportunities for children and young people through the power of sport. Last year’s event was a huge success, and with Orb’s support, we’re aiming to make an even bigger impact this year.”

Get Involved

Organisations are invited to take part in the Fusion Charity Golf Day and help raise even more funds for local children. Team admissions start at £290 per team, with discounted rates available for Fusion Performance Club members. Hole

sponsorship opportunities are also available for the non-golf enthusiasts looking to showcase their brand.

To book your place or find out more, visit here or contact 01302 637276.