Opportunity Knocks at The Empress Building & Ballroom

Opportunity Knocks

The Empress Ballroom presents a unique opportunity for an individual or business to take over its lease. This exquisite venue is perfect for hosting weddings, corporate events, charity functions, and private parties.

Jason Mace, the dedicated owner, is now offering an exceptional business opportunity. He is seeking an individual or business to take over the lease of the Empress Ballroom, a stunning setting for weddings, corporate events, charity functions, and private parties.

This unique chance allows you to scale the business, host more weddings, private parties, and stage amazing concerts, turning this venture into a lucrative success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Empress Ballroom is set to unveil its grand transformation by the end of July 2024, following substantial investment. The renovation includes a new bar, custom-designed ballroom furniture, cutting-edge stage lighting, and an exclusive VIP room. With the added benefit of solar energy, the ballroom is poised to operate with minimal running costs.

"I have truly enjoyed refurbishing the Empress Ballroom, hosting successful weddings, private parties, and concerts alongside Jemma Evans, who manages operations," says Jason Mace. "However, it’s time for me to step aside and let someone else take the stage."

In addition, Jason Mace plans to develop the top floor of the Empress Building into 12 luxury holiday lets, adding significant value to both the Empress Building and the Ballroom. Patrons will soon have the option to stay overnight, further enhancing the attraction and experience.

Venue Highlights:

Elegant Ballroom: Ideal for hosting large-scale events.

Versatile Spaces: Perfect for intimate gatherings and smaller functions.

Excellent Transport Links: Easily accessible by train and bus.

Ample Free Parking: Plenty of free parking is available for all guests.

The Empress Building, a grand and historic venue in Mexborough, South Yorkshire, proudly celebrates its rich history while looking towards an exciting future. Originally opened in the early 20th century, this iconic building has been a cornerstone of the community, hosting countless events and celebrities over the decades. Now, as it celebrates its two-year anniversary on July 6th, the Empress is marking the occasion with a spectacular tribute concert, the Adele Echoes of Excellence Tour, featuring the super talented artist, Stevie Harris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only has the Empress been a favourite for many present-day celebrities and sporting legends, such as Brian Blessed, Jim Davidson, Clinton Baptiste, and Glenn Hoddle, but it also continues to draw in sell-out audiences. This October 18th, 2024, football legend Kevin Keeganwill be visiting the Empress, adding to the venue's storied legacy.

Join the Empress and create unforgettable experiences in a venue rich with history and charm. For more details, visit the Empress Building website.