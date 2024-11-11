One of the region's fastest-growing authors on life after loss promotes son's Christmas book

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster book author, Ric Hart, is promoting one of his five children’s bereavement books this Christmas to raise funds for the Children’s Bereavement Centre (CBC) in Newark.

Author Ric, who lost his wife, Jade, hours after the birth of their son in 2018, has now been widowed for 6.5 years alongside being a solo parent to their son, Hugo. Ric commented: “I’ve come so far as a widower, navigating through life amid major tragedy and trauma with so much decision-making in such a short time over the past few years. And wow! What a rollercoaster, but I have grown stronger and learnt so much.” Ric is embracing the next few years with Hugo, always trying to find new ways to grow physically and mentally, and becoming an even bigger force with Hugo as father and son.

Hugo & Daddy’s Christmas Adventures is the first year of promoting the book due to so much going on in his life. Most of 2023 was taken up with his second book for adults, Growth through grief, which is available from Waterstones. Ric has also worked on his podcast, which was released in summer 2023, Real with Ric, which is available on Apple Podcast, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

The 2024 Christmas book shares the journey of Hugo being read his book at night in bed by his father, where Hugo goes on an amazing journey with Santa on Christmas Eve heading for the North Pole.

Hugo is pictured with the new book.

Ric further comments: “Christmas can be a very lonely time for so many, but reaching out, sharing your feelings with someone, or just talking really helps. If you have a partner and family this Christmas, be very grateful, as life can be taken away just like that.”

Hugo & Daddy’s Christmas Adventures is available at on Blackwells and Waterstones at £5.99 paperback; Growth through Grief is also available at Waterstones at £12.99 paperback.

Ric has already raised funds for the charity in the past with his Christmas children’s book in 2022 and also his charity cycle fundraiser, donating all the proceeds to CBC in 2023. Ric will be promoting the book at Hugo’s local School, Misterton Primary, on Tuesday 3 December. The book will be on sale at the School’s Christmas Fayre 3.30pm – 5.00pm with all proceeds going to CBC.