Ofsted praise for Outwood Academy Danum

Ofsted has rated Outwood Academy Danum ‘Good’ overall in a positive report following a two-day inspection in May. The report states that the Armthorpe road-based school is ‘an inclusive school which prepares pupils to be responsible citizens.’

The report praises the extracurricular activities on offer at the school, noting that ‘Pupils enjoy a range of opportunities that develop their character and widen their life experience. Pupils take part in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, and a range of clubs such as basketball, oil painting, debating and journalism. A ‘climate change crew’ has influenced changes to school policies to improve sustainability.’

Some of the many other highlights of the report include:

● The school provides a range of specialist support for pupils with additional needs, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

Outwood Academy Danum Principal, Amanda Crane, with students

● Pupils of every background are provided with the opportunities they need to be successful.

● The school has a resourced provision, the ‘ARC’, for deaf pupils. Teachers have specialised training to support these pupils. The pupils are fully included in mainstream lessons and the wider life of the school, such as taking part in school drama productions. Extra-curricular clubs such as a British Sign Language club help to educate other pupils about hearing impairment.

● Sixth-form students are positive about their experience and feel well prepared for their future careers.

● The school provides a curriculum which gives pupils the best possible start in life.

● Teachers have good subject knowledge and enjoy working at the school. They are well trained. They plan lessons which allow pupils to develop their understanding and skills.

● Pupils receive a comprehensive programme of personal development.

● Leaders emphasise the importance of reading throughout all aspects of the school.

Amanda Crane, Principal at Outwood Academy Danum, said: “Our staff work very hard to ensure that we provide the best opportunities for our students, both in and out of the classroom, so to see this recognised and commended in the report is wonderful. From the very first sentence, there are positive comments about Outwood Academy Danum being an inclusive school in which all students are supported in order to achieve their full potential. Pupils achieve well here, and when they leave us, they are well equipped for their next stage in life.

