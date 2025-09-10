NHS App offers a quick and easy way to stay on top of your appointments

By DBTH Communications Team
Contributor
Published 10th Sep 2025, 15:07 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 15:16 BST
NHS Appplaceholder image
NHS App
As summer comes to a close and routines begin to settle back into place, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) is reminding local residents of the benefits of the free NHS App - and encouraging more people to download and start using it.

Designed to help patients manage their care from their phone, the app is a simple way to check appointments, receive reminders, and avoid missing important updates. With thousands of appointments taking place at DBTH every week, it’s one of the most effective ways for people to stay organised.

Most Popular

The NHS App gives users access to a range of helpful features including appointment details, prescription requests, test results, and more - all in one secure place. Once downloaded and set up, users can also enable push notifications, meaning they receive timely alerts and reminders directly to their mobile device.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Denise Smith, Chief Operating Officer at DBTH, said: “As we head into autumn and the busy winter months ahead, making the best use of every appointment and our clinical capacity is absolutely key.

"The NHS App helps patients stay on top of their care, ensuring services run as smoothly as possible and helping us to reduce waiting lists. By embracing tools like this, we can deliver care more efficiently and improve the overall experience for patients.”

The NHS App is free and available to anyone aged 13 or over who is registered with a GP in England. It can be downloaded from the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android), and takes just minutes to set up.

While DBTH is encouraging as many people as possible to go digital, letters, text messages and other traditional forms of communication will still be available for those who prefer them.

To find out more or to get started, visit: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/patients-visitors/nhs-app/

Related topics:NHSDoncasterDBTHEnglandApp Store
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice