New Women's group launching in Doncaster

Due to demand in the local area NWR (National Women's Register) are opening a new group in Doncaster offering women in the area an opportunity to connect, engage in meaningful discussions, and form lasting friendships. The first meeting takes place on Tuesday 27th May in a location in central Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why Join the Doncaster NWR?

Stimulating Conversations: Engage in lively discussions on various subjects, from current events to personal passions.

New Friendships: Build lasting relationships with local women who share your interests and values.

Social Events: Enjoy a range of activities beyond regular meetings, including outings, speaker events, and more.

Online activities and Events – gentle exercise classes, online discussion groups, virtual coffee mornings, expert speakers, short courses and book clubs

Speaking on the launch, Claire Kendrick, Head of Operations for NWR, said:

NWR walk

“We are so excited to bring an NWR group to Doncaster. This group will be a fantastic way for women to meet new friends and participate in vibrant, thoughtful discussions. It’s all about creating a welcoming, supportive space for women to express themselves and share their views.”

How to Get Involved

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Women interested in coming along for a free trial session or joining the Doncaster NWR group are encouraged to complete the contact form on the Doncaster page of the NWR website https://nwr.org.uk/network/groups/doncaster/ so we can send details about the meetings.

About NWR

NWR members hold a Food Festival

NWR is a national membership charity that combats social isolation by connecting women for conversation, debate, and social events. With groups across the UK and a thriving online community, NWR offers a platform for women to discuss a wide range of topics—from current affairs and the arts to travel and lifestyle—within a friendly and supportive setting.

Membership costs £37/year which gives access to a local group and a myriad of online activities and events.

For more information, visit nwr.org.uk