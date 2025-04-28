New recycling area opens at Lakeside Village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lakeside Village is taking its recycling to another level with the opening of a new donation area at the centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers at the Doncaster shopping outlet will be able to drop off an array of items to the freshly designed Green collection point located in Guest Services.

Welcomed donations include unwanted and unloved bras which will continue to be given to the charity Against Breast Cancer Care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The relationship with the RSPCA Doncaster and Rotherham branch goes from strength-to-strength with bedding and towels always needed to help them with their animal care. In addition, bric-a-brac donations can be made which are taken to the local RSPCA charity shops to be resold.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village, at the centre’s new donation and recycling area.

Shoppers will also be able to recycle plastic bottles.

As part of a new initiative, the centre has partnered with Doncaster Chamber of Commerce to support Changing Lives, the Chamber’s charity partner for their Women in Business events programme, to encourage donations of any personal hygiene care products and household cleaning items. This includes nappies, baby wipes, barrier cream, shower gel/shampoo/conditioner, facewash/facecloths, deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrushes, nailcare, sanitary pads, laundry detergent, washing up liquid, sponges/cloths, household cleaning products and toilet roll.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We have a proud history of recycling here at the centre and our customers never let us down with their generosity and kindness. Last year alone we donated 44 boxes of bras to Against Breast Cancer Care and 1,075 bags of either bedding or bric a brac to the RSPCA.

“We hope our refreshed and newly designed Green area in Guest Services will encourage even more donations of the items we are able to take. In addition, working with Doncaster Chamber of Commerce, we are thrilled to support the Changing Lives charity by providing them with much needed products to assist people with personal hygiene and household cleaning. We know our customers will donate generously to help all the charities involved as well as doing their bit for the environment by reusing and recycling.”

For more information about Changing Lives, please visit: www.changing-lives.org.uk/

For more information about Lakeside Village, visit: www.lakeside-village.co.uk