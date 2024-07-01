New Nursery Opens on Balby Business Campus in Doncaster: A Beacon of Inclusivity and Excellence in E
Inclusivity for All
At Sunny Skies Academy, inclusivity is at the core of their philosophy. They believe that every child deserves the opportunity to thrive in a supportive and respectful environment. The programs offered are designed to cater to the unique needs of each child, ensuring that children of all abilities, cultures, and backgrounds feel welcomed and valued. With a strong emphasis on community and belonging, Sunny Skies Academy strives to foster an atmosphere where diversity is celebrated, and every child can reach their full potential.
Experienced Leadership Team
Leading Sunny Skies Academy is an exceptional leadership team with decades of combined experience in early childhood education. Manager Daniela Holler is a seasoned educator with a proven track record of excellence in managing an Ofsted outstanding rated nursery. Daniela Holler and the deputy manager Dympna Hallam bring a wealth of knowledge and a deep commitment to creating an innovative, child-centred curriculum that inspires curiosity and a love for learning.
Highly Trained Practitioners
The team of highly trained practitioners provides the backbone of Sunny Skies Academy. Every practitioner has been carefully selected for their expertise, dedication, and passion for early childhood education. All practitioners undergo rigorous training and continuous professional development to ensure they are equipped with the latest educational strategies and best practices. This commitment to excellence ensures that every child at Sunny Skies Academy receives the highest quality of care and education.
About Sunny Skies Academy
Sunny Skies Academy is more than just a nursery; it aims to be a community hub where children can grow, learn, and flourish in a safe and nurturing environment. The facilities include three bright and spacious classrooms each with their own well-equipped outdoor play area, and a variety of learning resources designed to stimulate young minds. A range of programs tailored to the developmental stages of children from birth to pre-school including a special facility for neurodiverse children are offered, with a focus on holistic development and school readiness. The provision accepts all funding entitlements and can accommodate various attendance patterns.
“I am very proud of the provision we have created and cannot wait to share this with our community. Working in early education for 20 years underpinned the design process and enabled me to produce an environment that is beautiful but more importantly functional and enables the setting to run efficiently” Daniela Holler – Manager.
Grand Opening Celebration
Sunny Skies Academy invite the community to join them for a grand opening celebration on Saturday July 6 between 10am and 2pm. This event will include a tour of the facility, an introduction to their team, and fun activities for children. Visit to discover why Sunny Skies Academy could be the perfect place for your child to begin their educational journey.
