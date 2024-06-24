New ice skating lessons to start at the Dome

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ice skaters of all abilities can take their skills to the next level thanks to the launch of specialist ice skating lessons in Doncaster.

The Choose Skating lessons will take place at the Dome, which is managed by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT), from Tuesday 16 July and are suitable for adults and children from four years old including complete beginners through to those with some experience.

Based on Skate UK’s recognised Learn to Skate programme, the lessons will start from level 1 progressing up to level 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Parker, group commercial manager at DCLT, said: “Our skilled instructors will ensure all budding ice skaters have fun whilst learning and improving on their skating skills. They’ll soon learn the basics of skating, from standing confidently on the ice to spinning and gliding like a pro!

Ice skaters at the Dome

“We know Choose Skating will be popular so please get in touch if you want to find out more and book.”

The cost of Choose Skating membership is a £50 direct debit spread over 50 weeks of the year. Choose Skate memberships also includes ice skate hire as well as free recreational skating Monday to Friday, to allow learners to practice their moves in their free time.

Lessons will be held on Tuesday and Thursday’s from 4pm-8pm at the Dome starting from Tuesday 16 July 2024.