New gymnastics classes for children to start at Adwick Leisure Complex

Gymnastics classes for children aged 5-11 will launch at Adwick Leisure Complex on May 14.

Based on the Rise Gymnastics programme ‘Explore’, the sessions offer fun, diverse, and engaging activities aimed at building key foundation skills in young children.

The classes take place each Wednesday and Thursday from 4pm-8pm.

Each child attends one hour-long session each week, with medals and certificates to measure their development. The cost is £25.50 per month, payable via direct debit, with the sessions running for 50 weeks of the year.

Adwick Leisure Complex is operated by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT), which runs a similar successful ‘Explore’ programme at Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, launched in November last year.

DCLT has taken on 11 new gymnastics instructors to help deliver the programme.

Chris Wright from DCLT said: “The lessons work on moves such as rolls, balances and going upside down, developing physical skills progressively throughout the programme and allowing gymnasts to move forward at their own pace and ability.

“The programme gives children the opportunity to progress at their own pace while developing essential skills that will benefit their overall physical development. We are delighted to be able to roll-out these lessons at Adwick following the success of the programme at Dearne Valley.”

The Explore programme is structured around three key areas – core skills, working together, and apparatus work. Children are taught the basic moves, such as rolls, balances and inversions through progressive skill development. Parents can track their child’s progress via a digital platform that updates on the skills achieved and milestones reached.

Adwick Leisure Complex is looking to run a ‘Discover’ pre-school gymnastics course in May, with details to be announced soon.

For further details about the ‘Explore’ programme at Adwick, please visit www.dclt.co.uk/join-us/choose-gymnastics