New government funding announced to help Doncaster small and medium businesses fight cybercrime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and North East Business Resilience Centre (NEBRC) have launched a new programme offering majority-funded cyber security training to South Yorkshire businesses, including Doncaster, Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham.

The local business community can now apply to access Cyber Security and Digital Hygiene training courses at a significantly reduced rate, thanks to 80-85% funding from the SYMCA. The training is spearheaded by cyber experts at the NEBRC, a police-led non-profit, which is now enrolled as a SYMCA Skills Bank provider. The South Yorkshire Skills Bank helps to grow businesses in the region by contributing towards staff training costs to support business growth and resilience across a number of disciplines.

Discussing the vital role the programme plays in the fight against cybercrime, Rebecca Chapman, ex-Police Superintendent and CEO at NEBRC said,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With 1 in 3 SMEs suffering an attack last year it is more important than ever for businesses to learn how to protect themselves and recover from an attack in a way that does not damage their business. This funding provides an ideal start for most businesses whether you are a sole trader, or slightly larger, to access affordable high quality police led training for your staff”

Rebecca Chapman and the NEBRC team

“The funding comes at a time when costs are rising across almost all business areas and budgets are being increasingly squeezed. That’s why we are excited to be part of this new programme, offering majority-funded Cyber Security and Digital Hygiene training courses to South Yorkshire businesses. Skills Bank is an important initiative that helps people and businesses in the region develop and grow, supporting job and wealth creation in South Yorkshire.”

Eligibility and application process:

Only businesses in the South Yorkshire region will be eligible for the programme funding, with applicants required to book and pay for the training slots before applying to claim back 80-85% of the cost via Skills Bank.

Limited places are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, with 15-20 individual slots available. Alternatively, businesses can book all the training places for their staff in groups (of no more than 20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following training sessions are currently being held online but, are also available in person upon request.

Online Digital Hygiene for Sole Traders - Wednesday 19th June: 10am-12.00

Online Cyber Security for Managers - Wednesday 26th June: 10am-12.00

Online Cyber Security for SMEs - Thursday 6th, 13th, 20th & 27th June: 10am-12.00

To find out if you or your business is eligible for a funded place, or to find out more information contact [email protected].