New energy-efficient homes, a care home and community hub proposed for former Bawtry Carbon facility

Doncaster-based housebuilder, Albemarle Homes, is bringing forward proposals to transform the now inactive Bawtry Carbon Plant located in Austerfield, South Yorkshire, and has launched a public consultation to hear the views and ideas of locals.

The proposed development aims to redevelop this disused brownfield site and turn it into a lively, sustainable residential community formed of circa 267 two, three, four and five-bedroom energy-efficient homes.

The vision is to create an inclusive community by delivering a range of house types, a 66-bed care home, public open spaces and a play area. The plans will also include a community hub which could offer a range of facilities for the use of the whole community.

Darryl Barker, Managing Director at Albemarle Homes, said: "As a local developer, Albemarle Homes is pleased to bring forward these plans for the Bawtry Carbon site. We understand the Government's focus on building homes, particularly on ex-industrial brownfield sites, and believe this area is well suited for the delivery of much-needed new homes.

Proposed site layout

"We’re now seeking the views of local people to help ensure our plans reflect the needs and priorities of the area. Residents are encouraged to review our consultation materials and share their thoughts. In particular, we are keen to understand how the proposed Community Hub could best serve local people, so that it becomes a lasting asset for Austerfield and the wider community."

The public consultation is running from Wednesday, May 7 to midnight on Friday, May 30. During this time, feedback can be provided via the online form or by contacting the dedicated consultation email address. A public consultation event will be held on Thursday, May 15, from 3pm-7pm at the Austerfield Study Centre. Residents, stakeholders and local businesses are invited to attend to view detailed proposals, speak directly with the project team and provide feedback.

Scheme summary

Around 267 quality, energy efficient homes.

A mix of 2, 3, 4 and 5-bedroom homes, providing homes for first time buyers, families and those looking to downsize.

Affordable homes*, to be managed by a trusted social housing provider.

A new 66 bed care home.

A new community hub, which could include a café, co-working facilities, a fitness studio and a space for events and local clubs.

Improved pedestrian permeability and routes through to the adjacent local wildlife site and open space to the south of the site.

Public open space including proposals for an on-site area of play.

A community car park and residents’ parking throughout the site, with 2 allocated spaces per 2+ bed dwelling, an EV charging point per dwelling and visitor parking spaces.

* The number of affordable homes is to be agreed following discussions with City of Doncaster Council and a proportion may be delivered as an offsite contribution at City of Doncaster Council’s discretion.

About Albemarle Homes

Albemarle Homes is a family-run housebuilder based in Doncaster, established to provide the communities of South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire with high quality homes.

Our philosophy is to ensure only the highest standards will do, from the location of the developments, the design of each and every property, the professional grade techniques and materials used in construction to the personable customer care service.