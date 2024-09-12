New emergency care complex nears completion at Bassetlaw Hospital

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has announced that the much-anticipated Bassetlaw Emergency Village development is nearing completion and will be formally handed over to the Trust on Monday 30 September 2024 as construction ends.

Following this exchange, throughout the next few weeks emergency and paediatric services will begin moving into state-of-the-art facilities as part of a phased process, with the full transition expected to be completed later in the year.

During this time local people are asked to use services as usual.

Clinicians involved in the delivery of Urgent and Emergency Care and the Children’s Assessment Unit are working together with the Trust's Capital Planning Unit to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum and patient care standards remain the highest priority.

Once opened, the newly developed site will be home to the Emergency Department (ED), paediatric services and an adult inpatient and assessment ward.

The new facility will provide a better layout, making it easier for healthcare colleagues to deliver care. The updated design, it is hoped, will help reduce waiting times and create a more positive experience for patients.

Additionally, the Children’s Assessment Unit will expand paediatric care by reintroducing extended observation periods, including overnight stays, ensuring that children and their families can receive the necessary support closer to home, reducing stress during difficult times.

Enabling works prior to the construction of the Emergency village included changes to the ambulance route and public access to the main entrance and ED. These works have now been completed, and vehicle and pedestrian routes have been restored through the original entranceway on Blyth Road.

Visitors will also benefit from the reintroduction of drop-off points for the existing ED.

Patients are also advised that, during this transitional period, the current ED remains available for patients at all times and to attend if their condition is urgent or life-threatening.

For anything else, please seek alternative services or call NHS 111.

Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) said: “The Emergency Village at Bassetlaw Hospital is a crucial step forward for our Trust and the local community and we are immensely proud to see the Bassetlaw Emergency Village nearing completion.

“The project brings a close to years of planning, from 2020, followed by a public consultation process the following year, and then construction beginning in July 2023.

“We have worked tirelessly to ensure that this facility is not just functional, but also reflects the needs of the patients and families it will serve. To see it now becoming a reality is incredibly rewarding, and we are excited about the positive impact it will have for many years to come.”

The Bassetlaw Emergency Village is also set to benefit from a charity appeal.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity's fundraising has already reached a staggering £30,000, nearly a third of the way towards their £100,000 target fund. In addition to a playground for the Children's Assessment Unit, the appeal will fund items that will bring comfort to patients and visitors whilst receiving care at the facility.

To find out more about the Bassetlaw Emergency Village appeal, please go to: https://dbthcharity.co.uk/bassetlaw-appeal/

For more information about the Trust, and to keep up to date with the latest developments, please visit: www.dbth.nhs.uk