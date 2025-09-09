New deadline for community funding pot worth thousands

Community groups in Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham are being urged not miss out on their chance to snap up a share of £12,000 in funding.

Waste experts at the award-winning Biffa BDR Waste Partnership have launched an exciting new community fund that will make thousands of pounds available to good causes in the area.

The deadline to submit a bid has been extended to 28 September 2025.

The partnership invited local communities to make a bid for a share of the generous £12,000 Biffa BDR Community Environment Fund which aims to support groups and organisations working to make life better for communities around the waste treatment facility at Manvers.

Biffa staff volunteer for fence painting in Harley

The Biffa BDR plant deals with household waste from 345,000 homes in the area. The facility can handle up to 250,000 tonnes of waste a year with over 97% of the waste being processed instead of sent to landfill.

Abi Reid, Community Education Liaison Officer, at Manvers, said: “The Biffa BDR Community Environment Fund has been developed to help people improve their communities making them happier, healthier or better places to live both now and for the future.

“This year our Fund has £12,000 available and we will involve local people in the project selection process and delivery. Groups will also be able to apply for up to a maximum of 30 hours of volunteer time from the Biffa BDR Partnership per project per year.”

Applications will be accepted from groups and organisations in Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham.

Eligible projects within 3.5km (as the crow flies) of the Manvers facility could apply for £6,000. Eligible projects based within the wider Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham Council areas can apply for £2,000.

The Fund is looking for projects that promote waste reduction, reuse and repair and encourage recycling that have environmental and social impact on communities.

Examples of the types of projects that could receive funding include:

School uniform exchanges and clothes swap shops

Repair workshops and cafes

Clothing upcycling projects and sewing skills groups

Community fridges and pantries

Community tool sheds

Community growing spaces (that provide food for the community)

Grow, cook and eat sessions

Green skills workshops/ training opportunities

Other environmental, educational, community or well-being opportunities for community groups

The Fund will not be able to fund litter picking equipment, bulb planting, and signage.

How to apply

Applications can be downloaded from the BDR online website or filled in online.

www.bdronline.co.uk

https://forms.office.com/e/NYg9HVBVcz

Deadline for applications is Sunday 28 September at 23:59