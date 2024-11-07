New British Gymnastics Programme launches at Dearne Valley Leisure Centre

Children in Doncaster can now take part in a new British Gymnastics Rise programme at Dearne Valley Leisure Centre.

The programme, which follows British Gymnastics' 'Explore' curriculum, offers children aged 5-11 years old the opportunity to develop fundamental gymnastics skills in a fun and engaging environment.

Chris Wright from Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) said: "We're thrilled to introduce this comprehensive gymnastics programme that focuses on building strong foundations for young aspiring gymnasts.

“The British Gymnastics 'Explore' programme ensures children can progress at their own pace while developing essential skills that will benefit them both in gymnastics and their overall physical development."

Classes will run on Fridays between 4-8pm and Saturdays from 9am-1pm, with each session lasting one hour. The programme is structured around three key sections: core skills, working together, and apparatus work. Young gymnasts will learn fundamental moves including rolls, balances, and inversions through progressive skill development.

“A parent portal allows parents and guardians to track their child's progress through each level of development. This digital platform provides real-time updates on skills achieved and milestones reached,” added Chris.

The Choose Gymnastics programme is available through a monthly direct debit membership at £25.50 per month, running for 50 weeks of the year. This provides consistent, year-round access to quality gymnastics instruction under the guidance of qualified British Gymnastics instructors.

Sessions will be rolled out to other DCLT venues in the near future.

For further information and booking, visit https://www.dclt.co.uk/join-us/choose-gymnastics/