MP Sally Jameson opens new play area in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents of Albemarle Homes at Westmoor Grange came together to celebrate the official opening of a brand-new play area within the development at Armthorpe, Doncaster. The opening ceremony was led by the MP Sally Jameson, who joined families in marking this exciting addition to the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new park, designed as a key community feature for Westmoor Grange's 400-home development, and open to the wider Armthorpe community, is part of Albemarle Homes’ vision for a community first housing plan. The play area complements a seven-a-side football pitch and extensive open green spaces, offering residents a safe ad welcoming environment for recreation and community gathering.

Darryl Barker, Managing Director of Albemarle Homes, said: "This park is a fantastic facility for the families who have chosen to call Westmoor Grange home and for the wider Armthorpe community. It’s a real investment in the area’s future—encouraging outdoor play, sport, and community spirit, which are central to healthy, happy living."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MP Sally Jameson commented: “I was delighted to open the fantastic new play park at Albemarle Homes’ Westmoor Grange development in Armthorpe. It’s great to see a Doncaster based housebuilder creating such a wonderful green space for the community to enjoy.”

Families enjoying the new play park in Armthorpe, Doncaster

Celebrations included free pizza, ice cream, and refreshments, enjoyed by residents of both Albemarle Homes and CASA developments. A highlight of the day was the involvement of players from the Doncaster Belles Ladies team, who offered advice and played a friendly game with the Bessacarr U11’s girls’ team, proudly sponsored by Albemarle Homes.

Albemarle Homes continues its strong commitment to supporting the local area, highlighting its dedication to making a lasting positive impact for families living in Armthorpe, which including a pledge to donate £100 to the Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Charity for every home sold at Westmoor Grange.

Westmoor Grange, located on Hatfield Lane, has a range of homes for sale ranging from 3 bedroom semi-detached homes from £219,950 to a four bedroom executive style home priced at £435,950.