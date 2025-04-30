MP Sally Jameson opens new play area in Doncaster

By Helen DillonPearson
Contributor
Published 30th Apr 2025, 14:52 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 14:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Residents of Albemarle Homes at Westmoor Grange came together to celebrate the official opening of a brand-new play area within the development at Armthorpe, Doncaster. The opening ceremony was led by the MP Sally Jameson, who joined families in marking this exciting addition to the local community.

The new park, designed as a key community feature for Westmoor Grange's 400-home development, and open to the wider Armthorpe community, is part of Albemarle Homes’ vision for a community first housing plan. The play area complements a seven-a-side football pitch and extensive open green spaces, offering residents a safe ad welcoming environment for recreation and community gathering.

Darryl Barker, Managing Director of Albemarle Homes, said: "This park is a fantastic facility for the families who have chosen to call Westmoor Grange home and for the wider Armthorpe community. It’s a real investment in the area’s future—encouraging outdoor play, sport, and community spirit, which are central to healthy, happy living."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MP Sally Jameson commented: “I was delighted to open the fantastic new play park at Albemarle Homes’ Westmoor Grange development in Armthorpe. It’s great to see a Doncaster based housebuilder creating such a wonderful green space for the community to enjoy.”

Families enjoying the new play park in Armthorpe, DoncasterFamilies enjoying the new play park in Armthorpe, Doncaster
Families enjoying the new play park in Armthorpe, Doncaster

Celebrations included free pizza, ice cream, and refreshments, enjoyed by residents of both Albemarle Homes and CASA developments. A highlight of the day was the involvement of players from the Doncaster Belles Ladies team, who offered advice and played a friendly game with the Bessacarr U11’s girls’ team, proudly sponsored by Albemarle Homes.

Albemarle Homes continues its strong commitment to supporting the local area, highlighting its dedication to making a lasting positive impact for families living in Armthorpe, which including a pledge to donate £100 to the Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Charity for every home sold at Westmoor Grange.

Westmoor Grange, located on Hatfield Lane, has a range of homes for sale ranging from 3 bedroom semi-detached homes from £219,950 to a four bedroom executive style home priced at £435,950.

Related topics:Doncaster
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice