MP Sally Jameson opens new play area in Doncaster
The new park, designed as a key community feature for Westmoor Grange's 400-home development, and open to the wider Armthorpe community, is part of Albemarle Homes’ vision for a community first housing plan. The play area complements a seven-a-side football pitch and extensive open green spaces, offering residents a safe ad welcoming environment for recreation and community gathering.
Darryl Barker, Managing Director of Albemarle Homes, said: "This park is a fantastic facility for the families who have chosen to call Westmoor Grange home and for the wider Armthorpe community. It’s a real investment in the area’s future—encouraging outdoor play, sport, and community spirit, which are central to healthy, happy living."
MP Sally Jameson commented: “I was delighted to open the fantastic new play park at Albemarle Homes’ Westmoor Grange development in Armthorpe. It’s great to see a Doncaster based housebuilder creating such a wonderful green space for the community to enjoy.”
Celebrations included free pizza, ice cream, and refreshments, enjoyed by residents of both Albemarle Homes and CASA developments. A highlight of the day was the involvement of players from the Doncaster Belles Ladies team, who offered advice and played a friendly game with the Bessacarr U11’s girls’ team, proudly sponsored by Albemarle Homes.
Albemarle Homes continues its strong commitment to supporting the local area, highlighting its dedication to making a lasting positive impact for families living in Armthorpe, which including a pledge to donate £100 to the Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Charity for every home sold at Westmoor Grange.
Westmoor Grange, located on Hatfield Lane, has a range of homes for sale ranging from 3 bedroom semi-detached homes from £219,950 to a four bedroom executive style home priced at £435,950.